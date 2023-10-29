The Last Five Years Is Returning in November

(SPOT.ph) It seems that a two-weekend extension is not enough for Barefoot Theatre Collaborative's staging of The Last Five Years! And we totally understand why. After the show's closing night, the production announced that Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon are returning as Cathy and Jamie in November for five more performances.

The Last Five Years opened on September 29 at the PowerMac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater and has been met with overwhelming success. It's originally slated for a three-weekend run with 17 shows, then extended for two more weeks with an additional 10 performances. With a runtime of a little over 90 minutes and no intermission, the show offered a compact and intense experience that left audiences captivated from start to finish. The limited number of tickets available, with only a little over 200 tickets per show, added to the exclusivity and desirability of this production.

Schedule of The Last Five Years in November

November 10 (Friday) - 8 p.m.

November 11 (Saturday) - 3 p.m.

November 12 (Sunday) - 3 p.m.

November 12 (Sunday) - 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices of The Last Five Years

Tickets for The Last Five Years are available at Ticket2Me. Priced at P3,200 (Gold) and P2,700 (Silver), they are expected to sell out quickly much like the October run.

"Must close on November 12," Barefoot Theatre Collaborative's post said.

