Cheap Eats: Unlimited Sangria, Two-Peso Domino's Pizza + More Promos You Shouldn't Miss This Week

(SPOT.ph) It's the Love Month and we know food is your love language which means you're definitely going to want to check out this week's list of food promos and discounts. Whether you're going on a date with your S.O., the gang, or just yourself, find out where you can get pizza promos, deals on sangria and cocktails, Korean BBQ for less, and more. Plus, if you're in the mood for unlimited oysters and mussels, we know just the spot!

Check out the cheap eats you can score at these Metro Manila restaurants:

Early Bird Valentine’s Treat at Caramia Cakes & Gelato

Beat the Valentine’s Day rush and order your cakes from Caramia Cakes & Gelato ahead. Pre-order any whole cake from February 4 to 9, and receive a P100 gift voucher to make your celebrations even more special. Delivery of these pre-ordered cakes will be from February 10 to 14. This offer is valid for online and hotline orders only.

P.S. We don’t know about you, but we think that Strawberry Shortcake looks definitely fitting for the occasion!

For orders, head over to Caramia Cakes & Gelato's website or call 8822-1111. For more information, log on to Caramia Cakes & Gelato’s Facebook page.

Happy Hour Special at Borough

Celebrating something or need to decompress after work? Head over to Borough and take advantage of their Happy Hour Special. Enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on Cocktails and Mixed Drinks, or a buy-two-get-one deal on Signature Cocktails and Beers. These promos are available from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Borough is at C2 Bonifacio High Street Central, 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, log on to Borough's Facebook page.

Legendary Pack at Gringo-Chicken Ribs Friends

Just a few days left to order and enjoy Gringo-Chicken Ribs Friends’ Legendark Pack. For P2023, dig into one Whole Chicken, three pieces of Quarter Back Ribs, two servings of Large Cuban Rice, one serving of Grinchos, two pasta dishes (Bolognese and/or Bacon Cream), and two bottles of Coke. This promo is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until February 5.

See a list of Gringo-Chicken Ribs Friends branches. For online orders, head over to Gringo-Chicken Ribs Friends' website or call 8847-4646. For more information, log on to Gringo-Chicken Ribs Friends, Philippines' Facebook page.

Two-Peso Pizza at Domino’s Pizza

Pizza for two bucks, anyone? Nope, this is not a drill—it’s Domino’s Pizza’s 2.2 Festival! Just order any 14-inch Family Finest or Specialty Pizza, and instantly get a 10-inch Regular Classic Pizza (Cheese Mania, Ham and Cheese, Hawaiian Classic, and Pepperoni) for just P2. This offer is valid for dine-in, takeout, pick-up, or delivery until February 5 only.

See a list of Domino's Pizza branches. For pick-up or delivery orders, call 8997-3030, head over to Domino's Pizza's website, or download the Domino's Pizza Philippines app. For more information, log on to Domino's Pizza's Facebook page.

Eat-All-You-Can Seafood at Aquavit Pub & Grill

There’s a new spot to check out in Poblacion: Aquavit Pub & Grill! Even better: They offer eat-all-you-can promos, too. Drop by on Wednesdays and munch on eat-all-you-can mussels in Chardonnay and Garlic, Wine and Cream, or Spicy Tomato Sauce for P790 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aquavit Pub & Grill is at 8471 Kalayaan Avenue corner Fermina Street, Poblacion, Makati City. For reservations, 0966-402-9622, 0919-320-6020, or 8661-0527. For more information, log on to Aquavit Pub & Grill's Facebook page.

Lunch Sets at Ramen Ron

The cool weather definitely calls for a good bowl of ramen. Have one for lunch at Ramen Ron and order from their Lunch Sets, which consist of a bowl of ramen and a Small Plate. If you want to stick to rice, they offer sets, too. Your choices include the following:

Ramen: Ukokkei Shoyu Ramen, Ukokkei Miso Ramen, Ukokkei Shio Ramen, or Hiyashi Goma Ramen

Small Plate for the Ramen Set: Vegetarian Mushroom Bun, Gyoza, or Pork Bun

Rice: Chahan or Tantan Chahan with Cheese

Small Plate for the Rice Set: Tempura, Gyoza, or Karaage

This offer is available in-store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramen Ron is at G/F Edades Tower, Amorsolo Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City. For more information, log on to Ramen Ron's Facebook page.

Pizza Bundle at Greenwich

Greenwich is celebrating World Pizza Day with a bang. For just P399, satisfy your cravings with a nine-inch Ham and Cheese Classic Pizza and a nine-inch Hawaiian Overload Pizza. This mouth-watering bundle also comes with free Potato Waves with Dip. You have until February 9 to order it for dine-in, takeout, or pick-up.

See a list of Greenwich branches. For more information, log on to Greenwich Barkada's Facebook page.

Weekday Promo at Gogii Yolii

Treat yourself to an unlimited Korean dining experience for less with Gogii Yolii’s weekday promo! For a discounted price of P699 (less P100 from its regular price of P799), dig into their extensive meat selections, banchan, seafood, and more inclusions. Catch this offer from Monday to Thursday!

Gogii Yolii is at 67 Ushio Plaza 1, Timog Avenue, South Triangle, Quezon City. For more information, log on to Gogii Yolii's Facebook page.

Anniversary Savers at Tropical Hut

Tropical Hut is celebrating their anniversary this Love Month! As a treat, enjoy your favorite meals for less:

Spaghetti with three-piece Chicken Shanghai, regular fries, and regular drink for P169 (save P24)

One-piece Fried Chicken with three piece Chicken Shanghai, Chicken Sopas, and regular drink for P180 (save P26)

Quick Fried Beef, Chicken Sopas, regular fries, and regular drink for P239 (save P30)

Tapa with three-piece Chicken Shanghai, Chicken Sopas, and regular drink for P240 (save P33)

Fish Tempura with rice, Chicken Sopas, regular fries, and regular drink for P245 (save P34)

Rancho-Ranchero, Macaroni Salad, regular fries, and regular drink for P245 (save P34)

This promo is available in-store until February 28.

See a list of Tropical Hut branches. For more information, log on to Tropical Hut Hamburger’s Facebook Page.

Unlimited Sangria at Gianetto Pizzeria

Celebrating something or just need a good drink? How about some unlimited sangria at Gianetto Pizzeria? Enjoy this with the gang for just P799, available daily starting at 6 p.m. Their Blue Sangria definitely looks like something worth toasting to!

Gianetto Pizzeria is at 304 V. Cruz Street, Little Baguio, San Juan City. For more information, log on to Gianetto Pizzeria's Facebook page.