You Only Have Until Today to Get Two-for-P20 Floats at Shakey's

(SPOT.ph) Monday blues got ya? There's nothing a soda float can't fix, what with the way it bridges creamy and fizzy worlds together. Got the hankering for this classic drink? It's your lucky day: Shakey's has a limited-time promo that lets you get two soda floats for just P20. Uh-huh.

Here's how to get P20 soda floats at Shakey's today:

Shakey's has what they call their Flavored Mojos 'N' Float Combo: order a Basket (starts at P429) or Bucket (starts at P579) of Flavored Mojos, and you can get two Soda Floats for an additional P20. This is available only for dine-in at selected branches, from 2 to 6 p.m., until today, July 31. Don't know about you, but we think we know where we'll be refueling this afternoon!

The Flavored Mojos are a collaboration with Potato Corner that were introduced in May—initially as a limited-edition item, though its availability has since been extended. As the name implies it's got the famous Shakey's Mojos with their personalities turned up thanks to Potato Corner's powdered seasonings: Cheese, Sour Cream, and BBQ.

Shakey's is a pizza chain from the U.S. that was founded in 1954. In the Philippines, they're best known not just for their pizza, but also their crispy-juicy fried chicken and Mojos.

See a list of branches where the Flavored Mojos 'N' Float Combo promo is valid. For more information, check out Shakey's Facebook page.

