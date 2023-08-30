Treat Yo' Self: There's a BOGO Lobster Deal at This Modern Chinese Restaurant

(SPOT.ph) Are you a nepo baby with a black credit card? Or perhaps the type who doesn't limit your budget when it comes to eating out—especially when it comes to seafood? Or are you just delulu with money like we all are? Either way, if you're really looking to treat yourself... and just happen to have P13,000 at your disposal (hint, payday's coming right up), go and make a dinner reservation at Shanghai Saloon for their ongoing Lobster Blowout promo.

Also read:

10 Seafood Restaurants to Try in the Metro Right Now

For Only P1,499: Get Unlimited Lobsters, Crabs + Shrimps From This QC Food Stall

JICYDK: This 5-Star Hotel Has Unlimited Lobster for Only P2,999

Check out Shanghai Saloon's lobster buy one, take one promo:

Priced at P12,888 nett, Shanghai Saloon's lobster BOGO promo highlights bamboo lobsters which are locally sourced and are weighed at 800 grams each. Customers have the option to choose two of their preferred sauces that will coat the lobsters. The choices are Chef's Colonial Cheese Sauce, Saloon-Style Steamed Sauce Garlic, East Asia Salted Egg, and Shanghai Superior Sauce.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Each lobster is good for one to two people. Since there are two bamboo lobsters included in Shanghai Saloon's Lobster Blowout promo, you can extend the invite up to three or four lobster-loving friends. And if that's the case, each person would essentially be paying P3,444. But that, of course, implies that you're only ordering the lobster promo and nothing else. Ordering rice, noodles, drinks, or their amazing Peking duck is a different bill—or their Yum Cha All-You-Can.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Shanghai Saloon's Lobster Blowout promo is available at their two existing branches—for the northern folks, there's Podium Mall, and for the folks in the south, there's Molito Lifestyle Center. The promo is available daily, from 6 p.m. onwards.

Shanghai Saloon is at L/1 The Podium Mall, Ortigas Center, Pasig City and Molito Lifestyle Center, Madrigal Avenue, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For more information, follow Shanghai Saloon Podium Mall's Facebook page and Shanghai Saloon Molito Alabang's Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.