Cheap Eats: 10 Freebies and Discounts From January 2 to 8

(SPOT.ph) That's right, Spotters: it's officially 2021, which means you made it through the rollercoaster that was 2020! We say that in itself is worth celebrating! If by any chance, your resolution includes cutting back on your spending—but you still want to feast on great food—then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the deals and promos you can't miss this coming week.

Two for one promo at Ramen Nagi

Heads up, ramen fans: You can score two bowls of Ramen Nagi's Chicken Paitan for the price of one (P495). Simply download the Lyka app and use your Lyka Gems at any of their shops. This deal is valid until January 15.

Download the Lyka app for Android or iOS. For more information, check out Ramen Nagi Manila's Facebook page.

Free bubble tea at Din Tai Fung

Can't get enough of tea? You can get a free glass of milk tea or fruit tea when you spend a minimum of P1,500 at Din Tai Fung. This deal is valid for dine-in and takeaway orders until January 13.

Din Tai Fung has branches at G/F Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City and L/G C1 Bonifacio High Street Central, Bonifacio Global City. See a list of Din Tai Fung branches. For more information, check out Din Tai Fung's Facebook page.

10% Giftback at KFC

Got any post-holiday parties coming up? Here's a suggestion: treat your friends, family, or colleageus to KFC eats, because you can get up to 10% giftback when you purchase at least P15,000 worth of food or gift certificates in bulk. The amount of giftback starts at 2% for orders worth P15,000 to P49,999. The giftback will be given in the form of KFC Gift Certificates in P100 or P500 denomination. This deal is valid for confirmed bulk orders until January 31.

See the full list of mechanics. For more information, check out KFC's Facebook page.

Christmas Treat at Milk Tealicious

Milk-tea spot Milk Tealicious has a treat in time for the New Year: you can get two regular cups of milk tea for just P149, or two large cups of milk tea for just P199. You can choose between the Okinawa CC, Dark Choco CC, Wintermelon CC, and Matcha CC flavors. This deal is valid until January 3.

Milk Tealicious has branches at 3072 Kaginhawaan Street, Pasig City and 573 Baesa Street, Quezon City. Send Milk Tealicious Philippines a message on Facebook for a list of branches. For more information, check out Milk Tealicious Philippines' Facebook page.

Overloaded Trio at Greenwich

Three pizzas for under P500? Yes, please! You can get exactly that with Greenwich's Overloaded Trios, special sets which come with three nine-inch pizzas in predetermined flavors for just P499. Choose from the Overloaded Trio A with their Double Hawaiian Overload, Double Cheeseburger, and Double Ham & Cheese pizzas; Overloaded Trio B with their All-In Overload, Cheesy Bacon & Ham, and Ham & Cheese pizzas; or the Overloaded Trio C with their Double Pepperoni Overload, Double Cheeseburger, and Double Cheesy Bacon & Ham pizzas. You can order for takeout or pickup from their stores, or for delivery either through their website, by messaging them on Facebook, or calling #55555. You can also order through GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Lalafood.

Greenwich has branches at Food Court, 3/F 168 Shopping Mall, Binondo, Manila and STI Holdings Center Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Legazpi Village, Makati City. See a list of Greenwich branches. For delivery orders, visit Greenwich's website, send them a message on Facebook, or call #55555. You can also order through GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Lalafood. For more information, check out Greenwich Barkada's Facebook page.

Coffee promo at Tim Hortons

Can't get enough of coffee? You can get 50% off your second cup when you buy one large hot or iced French Vanilla (P145) at Tim Hortons. This deal is valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood until January 11.

Tim Hortons has branches at G/F Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Glorietta Complex, Makati City and Eton Centris, Quezon Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City. See a list of Tim Hortons branches. For delivery orders, find Tim Hortons on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or LalaFood. For more information, check out Tim Hortons' Facebook page.

Pasko Fiesta Bundles at Fiesta to Go

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't still bring on the party feels—if only through food! Go for Fiesta to Go's Pasko Fiesta Bundles, special sets that let you eat and save big. There's the good for six (P995 from P1,120) bundle with a large Pancit Malabon or Canton, 10 pieces Lumpiang Shanghai, and 10 pieces Pork BBQ; and the good for 12 (P2,095 from P2,370) bundle with a large Spaghetti, large Pancit Canton or Malabon, 20 pieces Lumpiang Shanghai, and 20 pieces Pork BBQ. These discounts are available until January 10.

For orders, contact 8879-3782, 0967-026-2309, or 0919-080-7109. For more information, check out Fiesta to Go's Facebook page.

50% off promo at Joybean

Soy-milk spot Joybean has opened their Glorietta 1 branch—you can find them in front of the entrance of SM Makati. They're having an opening treat where they're slashing 50% off the price off selected drinks. Hurry, this deal is valid until January 4.

Joybean is at G/F Glorietta 1, Ayala Center, Glorietta Complex, Makati City. For more information, check out Joybean Philippines' Facebook page.

Bento Bundle at Tokyo Tokyo

If you're the kind who can't have their meal without soda, you're in for a treat: Tokyo Tokyo is letting you enjoy their Unagi-Style Bangus with a Coke in can for just P230. This deal is avaliable for delivery, and you can order by giving them a call, visiting their delivery website, or finding them on GrabFood. This promo is valid until January 31.

Bundle deals from 7-Eleven

Love Coke floats? You can get a special bundle with a two-liter bottle of coke and a pint of Selecta Super Thick ice cream for just P177—save P47! You can avail of this deal for delivery by finding 7-Eleven on Foodpanda (they're listed under the Shops tab!). This promo is valid until January 31.

For orders, find 7-Eleven on Foodpanda. For more information, check out 7-Eleven Philippines' Facebook page.

For orders, contact #86596, visit Tokyo Tokyo's delivery website, or find Tokyo Tokyo on GrabFood. For more information, check out Tokyo Tokyo's Facebook page.

