Heads Up, Cookie Monsters: Mo' Cookies Is Giving Out Free Cookie Bites This Week

(SPOT.ph) In case you didn't know, Mo' Cookies opened their seventh branch at the Uptown Mall in Taguig City on August 15. All of their crowd-favorite 12 cookie flavors and their box of crumbs are available at the branch. But this week, we're getting another special treat from the guys at Mo'.

From August 29 to September 4, Mo' Cookies will be handing out free cookie bites at their Uptown Mall kiosk during lunchtime, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and during dinnertime, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mo' Cookies giving out free cookies? What's the catch?

Based on their posts on social media, there is no catch! Just drop by the Uptown Mall kiosk during those times this week and grab yourself a free cookie bite.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Psst, Mo' Cookies Now Makes Dreamy Soft-Serve Ice Cream

Mo' Cookies is a part of the Moment Group—the same folks who brought us favorites such as Ooma, Manam Comfort Filipino, 8 Cuts Burgers, and many other food brands. Mo' Cookies started as a straightforwarde larger-than-your-palm Chocolate Chip Cookie that soon gained a fervent following in the Moment Group headquarters as it resembled the quintessential childhood dream treat.

Mo' Cookies Uptown Mall Kiosk is located at U/G Floor Uptown Mall, Taguig City. For more inquiries, visit Mo' Cookies' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.