One Day Only: Snatch One-Peso Meatballs at IKEA's Anniversary Blowout

(SPOT.ph) Would you believe it's been a year since the Swedish furniture store IKEA opened in the Philippines? Yup, it's been a whirlwind anniversary week with tons of cool deals on home staples, perks for IKEA Family members, and even discounts on food items at the Bistro, Cafe, and Marketplace. Filipinos have really embraced this brand in the year that it's been here and not just because of its sleek and stylish, sometimes awkwardly-named furniture but also thanks in large part to its food selection. No cap, we could easily name people from all over who would drive to IKEA primarily to eat rather than shop. And for sure, anyone who has thought of dining at IKEA's restaurant has plans to nosh on the signature Swedish Meatballs. Well, if you're planning to go ham on the meatballs anytime soon, you're in luck. IKEA's got a special birthday promo on their famous meatballs where you grab them at P1 per piece on November 25.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Act Fast: Cop IKEA Essentials, Furniture + More at Up to 50% Off This Week

10 Furniture Finds Under P2,000 at IKEA's Anniversary Sale



Get your fill of IKEA Meatballs with this One-Peso Deal:

Normally priced starting at P159/eight pieces, IKEA's Swedish Meatballs (a.k.a Köttbullar) will be on sale for P1 per piece at the Swedish Restaurant for one day only. And while we won't judge you for wanting as much of these treats as you can, there is a 30-piece limit per person per transaction. We wouldn't want anyone hoarding these bites all for themselves right?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

BRB, as we make plans to carpool to IKEA Pasay tomorrow. Don't have a chance to visit during the promo period? Chill. The meatballs are a staple at the Swedish Restaurant and are available in frozen packs at the Swedish Marketplace. Heck, IKEA also released the recipe for them so if you feel like making them yourself instead, why not?

Also read:

10 Funny Product Names From IKEA That'll Help You Get Through the Week

IKEA is at the Mall of Asia Square, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. For more information, visit IKEA Philippines' Facebook page.