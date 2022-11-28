Get Ready to Dim Sum: Din Tai Fung's One-Peso Xiao Long Bao Promo is Back

(SPOT.ph) Whenever we crave dim sum, especially for the soupy and hearty xiao long bao, one spot immediately comes to mind: Din Tai Fung. Yes, this Taiwanese brand's soup dumplings—minced pork bathing in an umami-rich broth and wrapped in thin (yet sturdy) dumpling skins—are the stuff dreams are made of. Well, fellow xiao long bao fiends, we've got some news for you. There's no need to break the bank to get your soup dumpling fix as Din Tai Fung brings back their One-Peso Xiaolongbao (XLB) Promo from December 1 to 3, just in time for Xiaolongbao Day.

Sate your dim sum cravings with these special Xiaolongbao day treats from Din Tai Fung:

This coming December, when you order a full-price 10-piece order of Pork Xiaolongbao (P365), you can get a second basket for P10—i.e., P1 each. Talk about a steal. That purchase of a 10-piece Pork Xiaolongbao basket at full price also entitles you to a buy-one, get-one deal on their Truffle Xiaolongbao. That means you can get a pair of earthy truffle-flavored soup dumplings at just P170.

Now, before running to your nearest Din Tai Fung branch on December 1st, know that the first day of the promo is exclusive for Moment Card holders. So if you don't have a Moment Card, you'll have to wait until December 2nd to get your one-peso Pork XLBs and BOGO Truffle XLBs. The promo will also depend on the stock for the day, so if you're bent on getting a deal, you should line up early. Oh, and just in case you're planning to hoard these tasty dumplings, there's a limit of two promo redemptions per table.

Want in on the treats but still not comfy dining out? Don't fret. The promo is also available for delivery purchases done through the Moment Group website. To qualify, you just have to spend a minimum amount of P2,000 on regular items and you can avail of the one-peso XLB promo. Unfortunately, the BOGO Truffle XLB is exclusively for dine-in transactions only. But still, whether you're at home, at the office, or willing to dine in at the BGC, Rockwell, Megamall, Mall of Asia, or Greenbelt branches, you can have your fill of Din Tai Fung's signature bites at a great price.

Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese restaurant brought to the Philippines by The Moment Group, which is also behind establishments like Manam, Ooma, 8 Cuts, and more. They offer Taiwanese dishes, with bestsellers that include Salted Egg Yolk Prawns, Pork Chop Fried Rice, and Crispy Beef Strips.

See a list of Din Tai Fung branches. For delivery orders, visit the Din Tai Fung section on the Moment Group's delivery website. For more information, visit Din Tai Fung Philippines' Facebook page.

UPDATE (November 28, 7:01 p.m.): The mechanics have been updated for clarity.

