This Cajun Seafood-by-the-Bucket Restaurant Just Opened a Massive Branch in the South

(SPOT.ph) The only thing better than seafood is seafood that is allowed to be eaten messily—plastic gloves off and everything. One resto where you can do that? The Orange Bucket, of course. If you're in the Pasay area, it's even easier to get your fix as the fan-favorite seafood restaurant has finally opened the doors of its largest branch at DoubleDragon Plaza.

Taste why Pampanga is obsessed with The Orange Bucket:

The DoubleDragon Plaza branch marks The Orange Bucket’s fifth branch in the country and the second branch in Pasay City and wider Metro Manila. This opening follows the recent one of their Newport City branch, which had only opened to the public in February 2021—and the chain has no plans of slowing down. Now, up to 250 people can enjoy The Orange Bucket’s best-selling The Big Bang Seafood Bucket (P1,999) and Super Tray Classic (P1,799) at the same time.

But what makes this restaurant so special? Each crab, shrimp, mussel, and scallop is boiled in a Cajun-style blend of spices that set them apart from the typical seafood bucket. On top of its best-sellers, The Orange Bucket also serves Singaporean, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Western cuisine—all with a seafood twist.

That's not all. To celebrate love month, The Orange Bucket is hosting a 23% off promo on any variant of its Big Bang Seafood Bucket for the entire February—perfect for getting down and dirty with a date. To which we say, let the messy dining begin!

The Orange Bucket's Pasay branch is at the G/F, DoubleDragon Plaza, DD Meridian Park, Edsa Ext. cor Macapagal Boulevard, Pasay City. For more information, check out The Orange Bucket's Facebook page.



