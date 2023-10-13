Brinner Dreams Come True With Deli By Chele's Salmon Avo Toast + More All-Day Breakfasts

(SPOT.ph) Imagine this: You love breakfast food but you're also a night owl, so when the breakfast hours are up before noon, you're left to only a few brunch options. Cue nightmare for brunch fans. But fret no more, as the famous pastrami spot Deli by Chele is on a mission to serve you all-day deli breakfasts starting today, October 13.

Also read:

Open Wide: Pastrami Goes Extra Big at Deli by Chele's New Spot at The Podium

This Killer Pastrami Fried Rice Bowl Is the Stuff of Savory Heavens

Introducing Deli by Chele's all-day breakfast menu:

Deli by Chele introduces fresh twists to its usual New York-Style Brisket Pastrami and homemade artisanal bread for its all-day breakfast offerings, allowing hungry customers to enjoy the usual first meal of the day whenever they feel like it. Indeed, your brinner dreams do come true here.

Deli fans would love their Pastrami Eggs Benedict (P250), where their jiggly eggs are prepared sous-vide for a runny yolk that pairs well with the toast and their own pastrami slices. Warning: its buttery yet tart hollandaise sauce will have you licking your spoon nonstop! The Pastrami, Egg and Cheese Bagel (P295) will transport you to the streets of New York with its sourdough bagel holding together thick slices of brisket pastrami, mozzarella, and cream cheese plus scrambled eggs.

Alternatively, you can up your basic-girl breakfast aesthetic with their Salmon and Avocado Toast (P350). Here, smoked salmon meets guacamole and scrambled eggs with refreshing bites of fresh cherry tomatoes for a balanced yet filling meal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And if you're the type who thinks breakfast isn't complete without classic sinangag, their breakfast bowls might be up your alley. Deli by Chele has incorporated its signature meat into its breakfast rice bowls that Asian (specifically, Filipino) stomach would appreciate. Case in point: the Crispy Bacon on Pastrami Fried Rice (P295) topped with a perfect sunny-side up egg. Pierce through that bright yellow yolk and watch as it oozes onto the spiced pastrami rice for a richer bite.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Still looking for the classic 'silog breakfast? Deli by Chele offers you its Deli Corned Beef on Garlic Rice (P260), where thick shreds of corned beef and a sunny side up top a generous serving of garlic rice (with crunchy garlic to boot!). Combine them in one bite and you get the smoothness of the runny egg, the tender beef, and buttery, garlickly rice. Not to be missed are the Pastrami Tapa on Garlic Rice (P295) that steers away from the usual sweet, bordering-on-dessert Filipino viand; and a Longganisa Pattie on Garlic Rice (P250) where you get patties—not logs—of lean, meaty longganisa.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And for those who welcome their day with sweets—we don't judge—there's also the fluffy Sourdough Bread Pudding (P190) with a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture blanketed in light yet sweet crème anglaise. Like it fruity? Go for the Mixed Berries French Toast (P190) that uses their homemade sourdough, mixed berries jam, and syrup, then is topped with whipped cream. It's sure to become your next favorite breakfast dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

While some of these breakfast offerings are available for takeout, believe us when we say it's best savored when dining in. We can't imagine having that gorgeous egg yolk destroyed in transit! All the more reason for you to grab your phone and keys and head over to the nearest branch for a satisfying breakfast for lunch or dinner meal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

See a list of Deli by Chele branches. For more information, check out Deli by Chele's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.