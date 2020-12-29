Have a Beer Party at Home With These Mini Kegs That Keep Beer Fresh

(SPOT.ph) There's nothing like beer to bring life to any party, but true beer lovers know that there's also nothing like beer that's fresh—that's the state that beer is said to be at its best as it offers full flavors and aromas. Enter Juggies, a beer-delivery service that offers craft beer in special insulated and tap-equipped containers (i.e., mini-kegs)—which they also call Juggies—that keep beer fresh and ice-cold for up to three days, and they're perfect for any upcoming celebrations (or parties for one, we don't judge)!

Each Juggy features a double-wall vacuum insulated surface that keeps heat out (thus keeping your beer cold!), with a freshness valve that keeps oxygen out (thus keeping beer fresh) and an easy-pour tap through which your beer can flow out. Beers and drinks served in a Juggy are also freshly brewed and kegged the same day they are ordered! They come in two sizes: the two-liter Baby Juggy, and the five-liter Juggy.

As for the drinks available for serving in a Juggy, there's absolutely something for everyone. Juggies' beverage lineup includes everything from local and imported craft beers to imported (non-craft) beers. Go for a Japanese favorite like the Sapporo Draft Premium Lager (P960/two liters, P1,500/five liters), or a Belgian craft brew like the Lindemans Kriek (P1,651/two liters, P2,939/five liters). You can also sample some of the best craft beer the Philippines has to offer, like the Compadre Craft Pilsner (P1,139/two liters, P1,915/five liters). Not into booze? They also offer non-alcoholic options, like the Stanford Shaw Ginger Ale (P1,275/two literes, P2,299/five liters).

To order, simply visit Juggies' website and add to cart! Note that a P1,000 deposit will be charged per Juggy at checkout for your first order. You'll have to return the Juggy when it's empty, but you don't need to head out—Juggies will send someone to pick it up at your convenience. You can get your deposit once it's been returned; deposit returns are coursed via direct bank transfer, GCash, and Paymongo. After your first order, you'll be eligible to join the Philippine Craft Kings Beer Club, which offers discounts, exclusive releases, and more.

For orders, check out Juggies' website.

