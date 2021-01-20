Eat + Drink What's New

Turns Out Hansel Milky Strawberry Biscuits Exist; Here's Where to Get Them

Nostalgia hits with a twist.

by Bea Faicol for Yummy.ph
9 hours ago
There's nothing like opening a pack of Hansel's Mocha Sandwich biscuits. You know what we're talking about: The room filling with that sweet coffee-like aroma, biting into the biscuits that were a huge part of your childhood. So if you're a big fan of these mocha biscuits, you'd be happy to know that there's a new variant that you might not know existed. Yes, this biscuit now comes in a Milky Strawberry Sandwich flavor! 

PHOTO BY Roselle Miranda ILLUSTRATION War Espejo

Hansel's Milky Strawberry Sandwiches have the same classic, airy take on the biscuit—but this time, with strawberry-flavored pink cream filling! And don't be fooled by the thin layer of cream—it's the perfect amount to balance with the staple Hansel biscuit (which, we're not going to lie, will always be the true star of the show). You'd get a strong whiff of the strawberry flavor once you open a pack, too.

PHOTO BY Roselle Miranda ILLUSTRATION War Espejo
Yummy went to multiple supermarkets and convenience stores to look for this new Hansel flavor and found it in a Robinson's Supermarket! A pack of 10 goes for P52. Check it out at your next grocery run!

. Minor edits have been made by the editors.

