This New Starbucks Drink Will Remind You of a Classic American Dessert

(SPOT.ph) It seems there's no stopping Starbucks when it comes to coming up with new flavors for their iced-blended drink, the Frappuccino. They've done quirky dessert-themed Frappuccinos ranging from the American cherry pie in Japan to fruitcake in the U.S., and you can even try your hand at the many "secret-menu" drinks out there. This time around, Starbucks takes its cue from the American favorite that is funnel cakes—the deep-fried dessert that's popular at state fairs and carnivals—as they've recently unveiled the limited-edition Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino in its U.S. and Canada stores!

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino has strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with a funnel-cake flavored Frappuccino base for that perfect blend of fruity and creamy. It's then topped with powdered-sugar funnel cake pieces that lend a subtle crunch! In case you've never tried funnel cakes, they're comparable to a doughnut of sorts but with a crispier, lighter texture (when consumed fresh, anyway) from the increased surface area—and it takes well to tangy flavors, like that of strawberry. This Frappuccino lets you experience it the classic dessert in a creamier, more sippable light. We hear you—we're insanely jealous of folks in the U.S. and Canada right now, so here's hoping they bring it to the Philippines as well!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Starbucks is an American coffee chain that first opened in Seattle in 1971, and now has branches in locations all over the world—including Japan, Dubai, Paris, and of course, the Philippines. Apart from their Frappuccino, the shop is also a go-to for Caramel Macchiato and White Chocolate Mocha, among other popular drinks in the Philippines.

For more information, check out the Starbucks U.S. website.

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos