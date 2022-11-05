Give Pasta, Steak, Bibimbap + More International Set Meals a Try With This Hotel's New Menu

(SPOT.ph) When we think of glitzy hotels and the luxurious meals at their equally fancy restaurants, Filipinos often picture a grand buffet-style feast teeming with more options than their stomachs could fathom. And while there is generally nothing wrong with the occasional eat-all-you-can experience, there's still something to be said for plated dishes and curated sets. Not only is it easier to decide on set menus, but we also appreciate not feeling pressured to try everything at the buffet table and end up gorging on more food than our bellies can handle. Sure, you may argue that plated dinners and set lunches aren't as memorable of an experience compared to buffets—until that is, you get to try the new curated set meals of The Grand Kitchen in Grand Hyatt Manila. Think of it as a whole trip around the world minus all the excesses of a buffet.



Check out these gourmet curated meal sets from Grand Hyatt Manila's The Grand Kitchen:

Grand Hyatt Manila launched a new dining concept for their restaurant, The Grand Kitchen, that does away with the eat-all-you-can buffet setup and goes for a more controlled, plated set meal approach. Don’t be fooled by the limiting idea of a set though, as choices are plentiful, and at just the right portions.

There's no need to worry about variety because the new sets cover cuisines from all over. You get to dine like you're in Japan with fresh sushi and sashimi and tempura combinations or maybe nosh on a big juicy burger paired with fries like in an American grill. The Grand Kitchen's curated set menu covers cuisines from all over Asia from Filipino to Chinese to more western cuisine like American, Italian, and French.

Each set contains a side, the main dish, and a dessert of your choice. You can also choose to have unlimited house wine, local beers, and fresh juices for an additional P480. Don’t scoff at the meal portions either. They’re big enough that you can share the meal sets with your party. So pro tip: order several different plates so you can all have a taste of different cuisine.

Our favorites from the new menu include the Frutti Di Mare Pasta Set with a Fresh Buratta Salad (P1,575), a salad and pasta combination that doesn't skimp on seafood and flavor. Savory flavors balance out with the salad's more subtle and zingy tastes on this plate. Think of it as a collection of fresh-tasting rich, umami-filled ingredients cooked to perfection or, in this case, al dente.

For those looking for Asian tastes, try the Korean Bibimbap with Jjigae-Kimchi Soup (P1,500). This set takes the Korean staple to a different level. The Bibimbap bursts with flavor; earthy courtesy of the mushrooms, savory and smokey thanks to the wok-fried beef, and most importantly, with the right level of heat that still gives you the spicy kick of Korean cuisine without numbing you to the other tastes in the bowl. And if you're like us, who like a play on texture when we eat, you'll love this. It has crunchy vegetables, chewy mushrooms, a creamy egg yolk, and tender beef. You'll be missing out if you don't give this a try.

Another favorite is the French classic Beef Bourguignon with Shrimp Cocktail (P1,900). The Grand Kitchen's take on the traditional French beef stew is a joy to eat. It is tender, tasty, and a textural experience. You have creamy soft mashed potatoes layered with sauteed mushrooms, carrots, green beans, and bacon, then topped with fork-tender beef stewed in a rich red wine gravy. You’ll have to stop yourself from shoving forkful after forkful into your mouth. Also, don't count out the shrimp cocktail. This tart and zingy side is a welcome palate cleanser from the rich, savory flavors of the beef bourguignon.

Buffets are your typical go-to at hotels. This new menu is a chance to try something new, while also getting quality and quantity. So the next time you feel like treating yourself at a hotel, give buffets a rest and give these sets a chance.

The Grand Kitchen is at the Grand Hyatt Manila, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Taguig City. It is open daily and the curated sets are available for lunch and dinner service from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit Grand Hyatt Manila's website.

