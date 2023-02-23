One Day Only: Catch a Free Movie Screening at CCP’s Outdoor Cinema

(SPOT.ph) Looking for something to do on a Friday? Look no further. The Cultural Center of the Philippines is back with its outdoor movie experience Cinema Under the Stars for one day only—and admission is free!

On February 24, Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) will feature 2014 Cinemalaya finalist 1st Ko Si 3rd by Real Florido, a comedy-drama about a 65-year-old woman who meets an old flame just as she is about to settle into retirement with her husband. The movie starts at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Annex Parking.

It’s a special walk-in movie experience for everyone. CPP will be providing seats at the venue, so there's no need to bring a foldable chair or mat to get comfortable under the stars. Just don’t forget to carry an umbrella in case it rains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: 10 Cinemalaya Classics Every Movie Buff Needs to See

This isn’t the first time Cinemalaya is holding CUTS, having already done so in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

It’s worth nothing that the line-up isn’t as extensive as last month’s, but 1st Ko Si 3rd is still worth the watch on its own. You can watch the trailer below for a glimpse into tomorrow’s film.

Can’t make it to CCP? You can also watch movies from the comfort of your own home

Not everyone can make the drive to Pasay City on such short notice. Don’t worry, because the CPP Arthouse Cinema has got your back.

In celebration of National Arts Month, the CCP Arthouse Cinema: Of Love and Revolutions is offering a back-to-back film screening of Lingkis, Ang Amomonggo sa Aton, and River of Tears and Rage on February 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

The film screening is primarily targeted for students and teachers who are involved in online courses, but it’s still free for everyone who wants in! You can register for the CCP Arthouse Cinema: Of Love and Revolutions online.