From the UK to SG: This Coldplay Fan Secured 17 Concert Tickets to the Music of the Spheres World Tour

(SPOT.ph) Coldplay is officially the first band to sell out the world's largest indoor arena as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour—and fans are in a frenzy over the ticket-selling that took place in the last two days.

Nevermind that concert packages go as high as P46,000, the queue for Coldplay’s pre-sale for the first show has reached over 100,000. To put things into perspective, the Philippine Arena can only seat a maximum of 55,000 people.

But it seems one fan had no problem securing concert tickets. Heck, he confirmed to SPOT.ph that he managed to secure a total of 12 for upcoming shows in various countries for Coldplay’s World Tour: two in Taiwan, two in Australia, one in the Philippines, six in Singapore, and one in Bangkok. He is in attendance for almost the whole Asian leg of the tour.

“Hi @coldplay, any way I could hitch on the plane? Let's reduce my carbon footprint,” Neil Enore joked in a tweet.

Coldplay recently added a second show at the Philippine Arena on January 19 after the first one sold out within hours of the general sale. You can bet that Enore will also be in line for tickets.

Coldplay’s biggest fan?

In 2016, Coldplay announced they would visit the Philippines for the A Head Full of Dreams World Tour. With the concert venue so limited at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, many flocked to neighboring countries for a chance to see the band live.

Perhaps few would take it so seriously as 30-year-old IT professional and coffee shop owner Enore, who has been a fan of Coldplay since 2010.

To him, it was a no-brainer that he would jump on every opportunity to watch his favorite band, especially when the pandemic put a pause on the live music industry.

“I've been dying to see them ever since the last tour and then the pandemic happened,” Enore told SPOT.ph. “So when they announced the next world tour, all I know is I have to go all out…With some concert savings I kept during the pandemic, I decided to watch them in the UK.”

In one of his London shows, he even managed to get a copy of the official setlist with creative director Phil Harvey’s signature.

As of writing, Enore has already seen the band eight times: three shows from the A Head Full of Dreams World Tour—one in Manila and two in South Korea—and five shows from the current Music of the Spheres World Tour—four in England and one in Scotland. By the time the tour ends in 2024, he would have seen Coldplay perform Music of the Spheres 17 times.

When asked for his secret to securing tickets, Enore said “fast and stable Internet connection and prayers.” There is no power and connection that got him to where he is today, contrary to what others might think. He calls himself “a normal guy who was able to save up for a band that he loves.”

