10 Things to Watch If You Liked Bridgerton

We can't deny that Netflix’s newest TV series, Bridgerton, is a major hit. With just eight episodes making up this steamy and sensual romp, you probably found yourself breezing through the show. That said, if you’re already clamoring for a second season, why not entertain yourself with the pop-songs-turned-classical tracks or with other shows and movies similar to Bridgerton while waiting for a second season? (Fingers crossed!)

Check out these TV shows and movies that you can stream on Netflix if you need more intrigue, scandal, and romance in your life a la Bridgerton:

TV Series

Outlander (2014-present)

Set in a post-World War II era, former British Army nurse Claire Randall is enjoying a honeymoon with her husband when she’s unexpectedly swept away and transported back to Scotland in 1743. In a time where her freedom and life are threatened just for being a woman, she marries a Highlander named Jamie Fraser to get by. Though their union was originally born out of necessity, the two quickly fall in love, and help each other survive the dangerous world they’ve found themselves in. Outlander is based on the fantasy-romance novels of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Its sixth season is currently under production.

The Crown (2016 to present)

Lavish clothes, an alluring storyline, and a whole of lot of scandal? Sounds to us like The Crown, a.k.a. Netflix’s fictional retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life story. Though a tad less raunchy, we guarantee this whirlwind TV series chronicling the momentous events in the lives of the famous British royals is every bit as juicy and satisfying as Bridgerton.

The Last Czars (2019)

If you’re up for more controversial aristocrats, then the 2019 docudrama The Last Czars might just interest you. The six-episode miniseries follows the reign of Czar Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia’s Romanov Dynasty before the family’s downfall during the French Revolution.

Dynasty (2017 to 2020)

This captivating and steamy reboot of the 1980s soap opera of the same name centers on the feud between the Carringtons and the Colbys, two of America’s richest families. A world of drama and deception ensues as they fight for control over their wealth and their unruly children. The series mainly focuses on Fallon Carrington, the heiress to her father's billion dollar fortune, as she plots to get rid of her father's new, shady fiancée.

How to Get Away with Murder (2014 to 2020)

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without another Shondaland masterpiece. How to Get Away with Murder, a critically acclaimed court drama, centers on a group of law students and their criminal defense professor and high-profile attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). Theory turns into practice when they all get enmeshed in a murder plot that inadvertently turns their whole world upside down.

Movies

Little Women (2019)

Set in the 1860s, determined budding writer Josephine "Jo" March (Saoirse Ronan) looks back at the tough yet tender years spent with her three sisters—Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh)—as all four siblings fight to live their lives on their own terms in a world that favors men.

Lady J (2018)

Spurned by her lustful lover, a wealthy widow devices an elaborate revenge scheme with the help of the young Mademoiselle de Joncquières (Alice Isaaz). This French period drama film was first screened in the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

In this historical romantic drama, aristocrats and sisters Mary (Scarlett Johansson) and Anne Boleyn (Natalie Portman) fight for the attention and affection of King Henry VIII (Eric Bana) in order to bring wealth and power to their conniving family.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

A movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Kiera Knightley’s Pride and Prejudice follows the actress as Elizabeth Bennet, a country girl who falls into a passionate love affair with the proud and wealthy Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), despite their differences in social class.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Grandiose costume design, royal court intrigue, and Cate Blanchett? What more could you ask for? Elizabeth: The Golden Age revolves around the titular queen late into her long reign as she battles multiple crises all at once, including an assassination plot, the Spanish army, and her own romantic woes.

