Rabiya Mateo Falling Into a Pool and Handling It Like a Queen Is the Vibe You Need Today

Rabiya Mateo has been representing the Philippines in the U.S. for the many pre-pageant events prior the Miss Universe competition. She's got a slew of press activities, a ton of training to do, and even more photoshoots to attend. As we all know, things don't always go as planned, and beauty queens are prepped to handle anything that comes their way with grace and poise. And that's exactly what happened to Mateo in a recent Miss Universe photoshoot!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mateo was doing a shoot with other Miss U contestants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on the weekend of May 8 (just a week before the actual pageant!). In a video posted by Aces & Queens, Mateo's training camp, the 24-year-old beauty queen recounted the unexpected events that happened to her that day: "So a lot of things happened. First of all, I accidentally fell [in] the pool, so I got half of my outfit wet. And then I almost lost my diamonds."

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

The video also showed Mateo laughing off the whole blunder while in waist-deep pool water. She even flashed out a peace sign and pointed to her ears referring to her missing diamond earrings.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In her personal Insta account, Mateo went on to explain that the "diamonds are safe. You have nothing to worry about. I just want to say thank you to Drake of Luna for letting me borrow his diamonds." Good to know!

The 2020 Miss Universe competition will be held on May 16, 2021 (U.S. time) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. Pinoys can catch it live and for free on May 17 at 8 a.m. (Manila time) via the iQiyi app or A2Z channel.

This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.