Viber Declutters Your Inbox With This New Feature

(SPOT.ph) We all know that getting rid of clutter in your home can make you feel more tidy and organized, and it does wonders for your productivity and your overall mental wellness. But did you know that you can also declutter your inbox and organize your messages?

Rakuten Viber globally introduced its Business Inbox, a dedicated space that separate personal chats from branded alerts to give you more control over your app experience. Instead of having alerts from Viber show up on your feed, it now goes straight to the Business Inbox, at least on mobile.

"By adding more features, services, and communication channels, Viber is able to offer more value to both users and brands in a streamlined manner,” Viber's chief revenue officer Cristina Constandache told the media Thursday, January 27.

This feature also assures users they receive business alerts only from Viber-validated brands to avoid impersonation and fraudsters, she said.

What you need to know about Viber's Business Inbox

The Business Inbox is one of the two major features that Viber introduced this 2023 with its goal to become a "super app." It will automatically appear on your Viber feed if you downloaded version 18.0 or higher so if you don't see it on your feed, check the App Store or Play Store if you need to update the app.

Once you have the Business Inbox, all the messages from brands registered with Viber will go there by default. It will also be automatically seen at the top of your inbox.

But what if you want a specific business account back to your main Chats screen? Don't worry, you can still personalize your inbox depending on your needs. You can:

Unpin the Business Inbox so the Chats screen will still be arranged depending on the latest alert sent to you

Move any brand out of the Business Inbox into the main Chats screen

Pin any business conversation on top of the Business Inbox

Aside from the Business Account, Viber also launched its Commercial Account feature where users can find brands easier and initiate conversations in-app. All you have to do is to type the name of the business you want to engage with on the search bar to find their verified account on the app for seamless communication with the brand.