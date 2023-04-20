The SPOT.ph Guide to Selling on TikTok

(SPOT.ph) So you've been the budol victim and bought the latest fashion finds as sold by your favorite influencer on TikTok, but did you know you can also sell on Gen Z's favorite app and earn while you scroll on your FYP?

Shopee and Lazada, even Facebook Marketplace, may be top of mind when it comes to your source of budol finds, but TikTok has recently emerged as another place where you can shop—and sell—while you get entertained with the latest viral videos.

So strike while it's hot (literally, as summer is TikTok Philippines' second busiest season) and discover another way how to earn while at home.

How to Sell on TikTok

TikTok Shop allows sellers to connect to potential customers via three avenues:

Livestream , where followers can interact with you in LIVE videos via comments

, where followers can interact with you in LIVE videos via comments Short Video , where you can upload short videos promoting your items in-feed

, where you can upload short videos promoting your items in-feed Product Showcase, where customers can scroll through products in one page

Note that TikTok allows both individual sellers and corporate sellers.

An individual seller is a person who is not part of any corporation but wants to sell on TikTok Shop.

A corporate seller is a duly-registered business or company with the government that wants to offer goods on TikTok Shop.

Before you can sell on TikTok, you need to follow these steps as part of the application process. Take note that you will be required to submit some documents before you get the go signal to start selling.

How to Sign Up as a TikTok Seller

You are just four steps away from becoming a TikTok seller.

First, you need to sign up using a Philippine phone number and your email address. This takes just two minutes.

Second, fill out the application. You just need to present the documents required (more on that below). This part takes about 30 minutes.

Third, just wait for your application to be approved. The result will be sent to your email. Be extra patient as this part takes one to two days.

Once approved, you can do the fourth step: Link your TikTok account to your store and you're ready to go! Start managing and operating your online store.

TikTok Seller Guidelines

One business entity can register up to five seller accounts on TikTok Shop.

Follow the on-screen instructions when filling out the registration.

Applicants may be asked to submit supplementary documents for another level of inspection

Pre-Registration Requirements for TikTok Sellers

For individual sellers, make sure you have the following:

A Philippine-issued passport or identity card, including:

TIN ID

Passport

National ID card

Driver's License

Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID)/ SSS

PhilPost ID (Postal ID)

Voter's ID

PhilHealth ID

Professional Identification Card (PRC) ID

For corporate sellers, you need to present company certificate documents like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Certificate or Certificate of Incorporation. You are also required to submit government-issued IDs for your legal representative, company director, or person with significant control.

Additional FAQs About Selling on TikTok

How much will it cost you to sell on TikTok?

Good news: there's no commission fee for each item sold on the platform.

Can I sign up for TikTok Shop even if I don't have followers?

Yes! You can still sign up regardless of followers. You can also start selling even if you start with no followers.

Are there prohibited items to sell on TikTok Shop?

Yes. Keep in mind that there are products you cannot sell on TikTok Shop. Before you start selling, take note of the list of prohibited products.

How to Create Quality Content on TikTok

Ready to sell? TikTok has some tips on how to create content that will appeal to users. Take note that you and your content should be:

Informative

When you look for items to buy online, what information do you usually look for? By mentioning complete and accurate information upfront, such as the price of the product (including shipping fees), the function of the product, and specifications, you can build more credibility and trust in your product.

Professional

By having a professional look, you can pull more audience and potential customers to your page.

Some tips to note when doing content:

Be knowledgeable about your product

Don't be a stranger to your audience and address them directly during livestreams

Invest in a good camera and mic for quality streams

Make sure your background is organized or tidy, too

Use acceptable language when engaging to the audience

Avoid awkward silences by preparing scripts and talking points

Avoid nudity or sexually explicit attire

Make sure the texts on your screen can easily be read by your audience

Be original when it comes to content

Don't shout or use overly loud audio, but don't whisper so your audience can hear you clearly

Don't speed up the frame rate on video and audio

Diverse

Remember that you are talking to audiences from different backgrounds and cultures so it's best to create a comfortable space for different people.

You can experiment with different content layouts, filming in different locations if possible, giving your content a more personal touch by showing your way of life and injecting more of your personality into it, and showing your audience the products that appeal to you.

Personable

Increase your likeability level on TikTok by giving your content more appeal. This can invite users to interact with you more.

Engaging

Be creative in engaging your audience by responding to their queries with a smile, or acknowledging them by name if they post a comment on your live stream. Don't forget to be in the know with the latest trends so you can hop onto the bandwagon and use it on your live stream or posts.

Avoid vulgar language, nudity, dangerous activities, and content with horror or gore that can discourage the audience. You should also avoid creating video content using slideshows or still videos. Avoid being too aggressive too as buyers may be less keen on interacting with you in the future.

Authentic

Be truthful when it comes to your product as the audience value authenticity. When releasing content, make sure you are:

Genuine and unbiased of the products

Be transparent about your products

Demonstrate how potential customers can use the product

Inform them of the product's pros and cons

Offer honest and genuine advice to a specific audience

Avoid mentioning misleading information or exaggerated remarks, as well as creating content that's irrelevant to the products you are selling.

What if I want to earn but I don't want to be a TikTok seller?

Good news, you can still hop onto the TikTok craze by earning a commission as a Tiktok Affiliate. You can do two things: either become an affiliate for sellers or an affiliate for creators.

How to Become a TikTok Affiliate for Seller

You can link up with creators for your brand, monitor how well other creators are selling your goods, and get paid a commission.

Follow these steps to sign up:

Log in to TikTok Shop Seller Center Choose the "Affiliate Marketing" button Create an affiliate plan that works best for you

How to Become a TikTok Affiliate for Creators

By being one, you can find products you want to sell on TikTok, recommend them in your videos and livestreams, and earn commission from your sales.

Follow these steps to sign up: