(SPOT.ph) The recent rockfalls and ashflows from Bicol's Mayon Volcano have been taken as signs it could erupt within days or weeks, prompting state volcanologists to declare Alert Level 3, meaning there's a high level of volcanic unrest.

At 9:27 p.m. Thursday, glowing lava was seen at the summit of Mayon Volcano. State volcanologists at Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also monitored 199 rockfall events and six pyroclastic density currents (PDC) or flows of ash and debris, while it released steam plumes reaching 800 meters high.

To prepare for its possible eruption, the Office of Civil Defense under the Department of National Defense (DND) released some tips on what to do before, during, and after a volcanic eruption to ensure the safety of Filipinos in affected areas.

Before a volcanic eruption

It's best to know the signs there is an impending eruption. If you are near the volcano, monitor the following:

Increase of volcanic quakes accompanied by rumbling sounds

Change in the volcanic steam's color from white to ash grey

Drying out of vegetation, springs, and wells around the volcano

New thermal areas or reactivation of old ones

While monitoring the situation, do the following:

Monitor updates, advisories and warnings from authorities

Know where the evacuation site is and what's the fastest and safest way to get there

Prepare your GO BAG, which must have these essentials:

During a volcanic eruption

When notified, immediately evacuate to safer areas

Assist in evacuating children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWD)

Cover your mouth with wet cloth and wear protective goggles

Keep your pets in their shelters or indoors so they can avoid inhaling ash

Stay away from rivers and streams to avoid possible lahar flow

After a volcanic eruption

There's no guarantee that once it's done, it wouldn't erupt again. It's best to remain alert and cautious of your surroundings.