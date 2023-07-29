How to Disconnect from Work When You Can't Sign Out of the "Always On" Culture

(SPOT.ph) State university professor Nel manages two Facebook accounts—one for his personal use and another for work—so he can just switch from one account to another if he wants to enjoy scrolling through his feed and checking his inbox without students sending him queries about assignments.

It's just one of his many practices to end the "always on" culture, or when employees can't disengage from work completely and is expected to always be available and online for work demands, even if it's beyond their paid hours. This means bosses, coworkers—or in Nel's case, students—can still reach employees for questions and tasks, even if it's not an emergency.

"All these were exhausting to me and occupies a lot of my headspace even when I'm not at work," the millennial professor told SPOT.ph.

Communications officer Celine used to enjoy social media for her personal use until her social media work for the company she works with requires her to check the latest online trends for possible project pegs. She tried having two separate phones for herself and for work, until she realized it was too energy-consuming to do so.

"I have our social media accounts logged in sa phone ko which makes it harder for me to be 'off' sa work, but I don't have notifications for them naman. I just check it everytime I use the app, which is always," Celine, 26, told SPOT.ph.

While hybrid work gave employees some semblance of work-life balance, it also has its downside: "always on" workplaces making it difficult to disconnect especially for millennial and Gen Z employees struggling to draw the line between work and personal life, especially when using their gadgets and devices.

Why employees are 'always on' work

About eight in 10 millennials and Gen Z employees working remotely still respond to work emails and messages outside work hours at least one day a week, according to Deloitte Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey.

No thanks to this, some 75% of the young workforce said the workload and lack of balance contributed to their stress levels, the survey said.

So why are they still always on, even if they won't get paid overtime for answering a work email after work hours? Here are the top reasons, according to the survey:

To stay up to date on the latest work devopments

Because the email came from a superior or a supervisor

To enhance promotion or career advancement prospects

Because of work anxiety or struggling to disconnect from work

Intense work pressure can lead to high levels of burnout, which can mean low energy at work, mentally distanced from the tasks at hand and feeling negative about work, and/or struggle to perform to the best of your ability while clocked in, based on the survey.

Establishing boundaries can lead to better work-life balance as you have more time for your family and friends, and you get to live not to work but to enjoy what you love most. In effect, this will improve productivity, lower stress levels, and motivate you to perform better in and outside of the workplace.

How to disconnect from work

Here are some tips to unlearn that "always on" mentality and achieve that work-life balance you deserve.

Set screen boundaries

Whether it's work or at home, our eyes can be glued to screens all day long. Setting screen bondaries can help, career search engine Indeed said. You can consider putting away your phones or turning off the computer after shift so you wouldn't be tempted to use them when it's not required. Maybe this practice can help you to finally finish that book that's been collecting dust on your bedside table for eons.

Spend time for your non-tech hobbies

Is there an activity you like that doesn't require the use of your phone or computer? Maybe you're into baking, hiking or other activities where your hands can be occupied by anything aside from your gadget so you can avoid checking Microsoft Teams or Outlook for work messages.

Set time limits for work

Know when to mentally clock out of work, too. Establishing time boundaries and letting others know about it will give you time to do the things that matter to you.

For Nel, that means answering student concerns on his chat box or email until 9 p.m. only.

Have some "me time", even during your lunch hour

Watch a movie alone, meditate, or savor your lunch or dinner alone. By setting aside time for yourself, you can focus on your thoughts and help you process your day without distractions.

If you don't have hours for it, how about a quick sanity break? Set aside some 10 to 15 minutes so you can get up from your office chair and walk around for a change of scenery, according to Indeed.

Book a bus ride or flight for a much-needed vacation

For Celine, this is an effective way to take work off her mind.

"I can only disconnect when I'm on a vacation or out of country when I rarely check my phone so I try my best to put in vacations talaga for me to be disconnected and off."

