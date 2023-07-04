News + Explainer Culture

Part of Jose Rizal's Brain Is Said to Be Preserved In This Small Bottle

Not all of Rizal is under the Luneta monument.

by Pia Regalado
11 hours ago
PHOTO BY Ambeth Ocampo/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Did you know that not all of Jose Rizal's remains are under the Luneta monument? Turns out, a portion of his brain is said to be preserved in a small bottle hidden by his sister, historian Ambeth Ocampo said Monday, July 4, in a discovery that awed social media users.

Ocampo's post is a trending topic on Facebook, with tons of social media users hitting "wow" on the post that has reached more than 44,000 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I did not know till recently that Rizal’s eldest sister Saturnina kept fragments of the hero’s brain in a bottle. I presume the fragments were formerly preserved in alcohol that has since dried up," the historian with published works on Rizal said in a Facebook post. A picture of a small jar with white, spongy looking material in it accompanied his caption. 

What we know so far about Jose Rizal's remains

Found guilty of rebellion, sedition, and conspiracy, Rizal was executed via firing squad by the Spanish colonial government in Bagumbayan (now Rizal Park) at 7:03 a.m. on December 30, 1896. His body is said to have been riddled with bullets, but reports explain that only one bullet was live; the rest were blanks "to ease the guilt" of his executioners, according to a descendant of one, Adolfo Pastor Quetcuti, in a PhilStar report. 

A bullet hit part of his spinal bone, which was preserved and is on display in Fort Santiago.

"Most of Rizal’s mortal remains are buried under the monument in Luneta. Except a bit of his backbone preserved in Fort Santiago. The chipped bone is believed to be the spot where the bullet hit him on December 30, 1896," said Ocampo.

