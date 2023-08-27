What to Expect as Goring Intensifies Into a Super Typhoon

(SPOT.ph) Goring (international name Saola) has escalated to Super Typhoon status as of early morning Sunday, August 27, indicating a rather wet and heavy end to the month’s second long weekend.

Expect accumulated rainfall from Sunday to Monday around noon time, concentrating in the eastern areas of Isabela and mainland Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The forecast stated that Goring is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, August 31, or Friday, September 1, as it heads northwest to Taiwan.

The eastern part of Luzon is expected to take the brunt of the super typhoon, with the Sierra Madre mountains heavily disrupting the storm’s wind strength in north-central Luzon, as pointed out by meteorologist Robert Speta.

Signal Alerts Under Super Typhoon Goring

The following areas were put under the respective wind signal alerts under Super Typhoon Goring as of August 27.

Signal No. 3

Those in the following affected areas are encouraged to seek shelter in evacuation centers or low-risk structures, as they can expect to see moderate to heavy damage to structures due to the wind strength.

The eastern portion of Isabela Divilacan Palanan Dinapigue Ilagan City San Mariano



Signal No. 2

The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City

The northern and central portion of Isabela Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro

The extreme northern portion of Aurora Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag

The eastern portion of Quirino Maddela



Signal No. 1

Those in the following affected areas can expect minimal to no damage to structures, but it’s recommended to inspect high-risk areas of your properties and clean up drainage systems.

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Quirino

The rest of Isabela

Apayao

Nueva Vizcaya

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga, Abra

The eastern portion of Ilocos Norte Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui

Pollilo Islands

Eastern portion of Benguet Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal

Calaguas Islands

Goring—the seventh cyclone of the year and the first to form inside the Philippine area of responsibility this month—developed from a low pressure area on Thursday, August 24.

