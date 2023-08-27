News + Explainer Culture

What to Expect as Goring Intensifies Into a Super Typhoon

Time to thank the Sierra Madre mountains again.

by Anton Reyes
3 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PAGASA forecast
PHOTO BY PAGASA/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Goring (international name Saola) has escalated to Super Typhoon status as of early morning Sunday, August 27, indicating a rather wet and heavy end to the month’s second long weekend.

Expect accumulated rainfall from Sunday to Monday around noon time, concentrating in the eastern areas of Isabela and mainland Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

pagasa goring path
PHOTO BY PAGASA
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The forecast stated that Goring is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, August 31, or Friday, September 1, as it heads northwest to Taiwan.

The eastern part of Luzon is expected to take the brunt of the super typhoon, with the Sierra Madre mountains heavily disrupting the storm’s wind strength in north-central Luzon, as pointed out by meteorologist Robert Speta.

Also read: The SPOT.ph Guide to What to Do Before, During, and After a Typhoon

Signal Alerts Under Super Typhoon Goring

The following areas were put under the respective wind signal alerts under Super Typhoon Goring as of August 27.

Signal No. 3

Those in the following affected areas are encouraged to seek shelter in evacuation centers or low-risk structures, as they can expect to see moderate to heavy damage to structures due to the wind strength.

  • The eastern portion of Isabela
    • Divilacan
    • Palanan
    • Dinapigue
    • Ilagan City
    • San Mariano
    CONTINUE READING BELOW
    watch now

Signal No. 2

  • The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan
    • Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City
  • The northern and central portion of Isabela
    • Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro
  • The extreme northern portion of Aurora
    • Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag
  • The eastern portion of Quirino
    • Maddela

Signal No. 1

Those in the following affected areas can expect minimal to no damage to structures, but it’s recommended to inspect high-risk areas of your properties and clean up drainage systems.

  • Batanes
  • The rest of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands
  • The rest of Aurora
  • The rest of Quirino
  • The rest of Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Kalinga, Abra
  • The eastern portion of Ilocos Norte
    • Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  • Pollilo Islands
  • Eastern portion of Benguet
    • Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan
  • Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija
    • Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal
  • Calaguas Islands

Goring—the seventh cyclone of the year and the first to form inside the Philippine area of responsibility this month—developed from a low pressure area on Thursday, August 24. 

Also read: The Category Is Depression: Tropical Cyclones, Other Bagyo Terms Explained

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

News Weather Isabela Typhoon Goring Super Typhoon Forecast Pagasa
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories