Avoid These Manila Roads This Payday Weekend in January

(SPOT.ph) Motorists, avoid heavy traffic in some parts of the city of Manila this January 14-15 payday weekend as Sto. Niño devotees celebrate the Feast of Sto. Niño.

The Catholic faithful in Pandacan will celebrate Buling-Buling 2023 this weekend, with festivities happening at Liwasang Balagtas at 1 p.m. Saturday while those in Tondo will kick off the Lakbayan 2023 festival at 8 a.m. Saturday at Plaza Hernandez.

The Feast of the Sto. Niño, or "Holy Child" in Spanish, celebrates the Infant Jesus and a reminder that He is to be honored. Sinulog, known as one of the grandest festivals in the Philippines, is also celebrated in Cebu to honor the Santo Niño de Cebu.

Manila road closures, alternate routes for 2023 Sto. Niño festivities

For Buling-Buling 2023

These roads will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday, January 14:

Stretch of Jesus St. from Quirino Ave. to Palumpong St.

Stretch of Palumpong St. from Jesus St. to Beata St.

Stretch of Beata St. from Jesus St. to T. Claudio St.

Stretch of E. Zamora St. from Quirino Ave. to Hilium St.

Stretch of ML. Carreon St. from T. Claudio St. to Pedro Gil St.

Alternate routes:

Instead of Jesus St., all vehicles from Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) can take the Pres. Quirino Avenue to the point of destination

Instead of E. Zamora St. all vehicles frm Pres. Quirino Avenue can go straight to Mabini Bridge or left to P. Guanzon St. to the point of destination

Instead of Beata St. to Palumpong St., all vehicles coming from Paco-Sta. Mesa Bridge/Interlink can go straight to Pres. Quirino Ave. to the point of destination



For Lakbayaw 2023

These roads will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, January 14 until Sunday, January 15:

Stretch of N. Zamora St. from Moriones St. to Chacon St.

Stretch of Sta. Maria St. from Moriones St. to Morga St.

Stretch of J. Nolasco St. from Morga St. to N. Zamora St.

Stretch of Morga St. from Asuncion St. to Juan Luna St.

Stretch of Ortega St. from Asuncion St. to Soliman St.

Stretch of Lakandula St. from Asuncion St. to llaya St.

Stretch of llaya St. from Lakandutla St. to CM. Recto Ave.

Stretch of Chacon St. from Cano St. to N. Zamora St.

Stretch of Soliman St. from Morga St. to Ortega St. / N.Zamora St.



Alternate routes:

All vehicles going to Tondo Church from J. Nolasco St. can turn to Morga St., straight to Tuazon St. to Wagas St. or left to Asuncion St. to CM Recto Avenue to the point of destination

All vehicles coming from Pritil via N. Zamora St. shall turn left to Moriones St. to Juan Luna St. to the point of destination

All vehicles coming from CM Recto Avenue or Asunion St. can turn left to Lakandula St. to the point of destination