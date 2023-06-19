News + Explainer Mobility

Take Note: Parts of Commonwealth Avenue Will Be Temporarily Closed for MRT-7 Construction

For a total of four months, said authorities.

by Pia Regalado
5 hours ago
PHOTO BY Courtesy of San Miguel Corporation

(SPOT.ph) Is Commonwealth Avenue part of your daily commute? Take note that your usual route will be changed for at least four months per lane from night until early morning as portions of Commonwealth Avenue will be temporarily closed to give way to the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7 construction.

The MRT-7, a 22-kilometer railway connecting North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, will have 14 stations, including Regalado Station which will have its steel structure installed for the second half of 2023, the Department of Transportation said in a traffic advisory released this Monday, June 19.

It is expected to start operations by third quarter of 2025. Once operational, it can shorten commute from QC to Bulacan to 35 minutes.

Also read: The MRT-7 Railway Could Extend to Norzagaray and Santa Maria in Bulacan

What you need to know about the temporary closure of Commonwealth Avenue for MRT-7 construction

Two lanes between Regalado Avenue and Fairlane Street will be closed for at least four months each, the DOTr said.

Westbound lane will be closed from July 25 until November 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., while the eastbound lane will be closed from August 8 to December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This will be the road closure along Commonwealth Avenue westbound lane from July 25 to August 16:

Commonwealth MRT-7 westbound
PHOTO BY Department of Transportation - Philippines
This will be the road closure along Commonwealth Avenue eastbound lane from August 8 to December 6:

Commonwealth MRT-7 eastbound
PHOTO BY Department of Transportation - Philippines


Take note of these alternate routes

Going to Quezon Memorial Circle

Commonwealth MRT-7 going to QMC
PHOTO BY Department of Transportation - Philippines
Going to SM Fairview

Commonwealth MRT-7 going to SM Fairview
PHOTO BY Department of Transportation - Philippines

