Commuters, A 3-Day Nationwide Transport Strike Is Happening This July

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, plan your trips accordingly as jeepney operators and drivers will stage another transport strike lasting three days this July.

The nationwide strike, held from July 24 to 26, is to protest how the government allegedly failed to solve the woes of transport sector. Some 300,000 members of transport group MANIBELA is set to join the "Tigil Pasada", limiting commuters' mobility options on those days, state-run PTV said.

"Nationwide transport strike! Kahit isa wala pa ring nasosolosyunan sa ating mga inilatag na problema. July 24, 25 and 26!" MANIBELA said on Wednesday, July 13.

The transport strike will start on the same day President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

What we know so far about the July transport strike

It's the second transport strike this 2023. The last one was held in March, forcing some local governments to initiate free transport options for the commuting public, as transport groups denounced the PUV Modernization Program. It was initially slated to last for a week only to be cut short after a dialogue with Malacañang

This time, it's all talk, no solutions when it comes to the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), where routes are allegedly being given to big corporations, leaving transport groups like them without routes to ply, said MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena of its conversations with the Department of Transportation.

"'Yung regional offices ng [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] ina-award karamihan nito sa mga malalaking korporasyon o 'di man po, sa mga pulitiko, mayor, congressman. So wala na po pala kaming aabutan na ruta after ng route rationalization," Valbuena said in a DWPM Radyo 630 interview this Thursday.

"'Pag namonopolyo na po ang isang ruta, na dati po ang pamasahe ay P24, P25, ngayon po mahigit P100 na so mas kaawa-awa po 'yung mga pasahero kung hindi ito masosolusyunan nang mas maaga," he said.

The group also calls for the DOTr to bring back the five-year franchise instead of the provisional authority given so operators have more time to comply with the PUV Modernization Program.

The Department of Transportation denied that it "failed to address" the concerns of PUV drivers and operators, saying that it engaged the sector in the past weeks and heard their concerns regarding the LPTRP, it said in a statement released to the media.

While the group is free to stage protests, "the DOTr will not be held hostage."

"The whole country and innocent commuters will not be blackmailed every time this group does not get what it wants."