Saan Traffic sa SLEX? This App Will Tell You Where Exactly In Real Time

(SPOT.ph) "Saan traffic sa SLEX?" If you're always on the road and rely on Facebook or Twitter updates on the traffic situation especially in expressways, check out this app where you can get real-time updates on your phone anytime you need it.

SMC Tollways, the app by San Miguel Corporation, shows the traffic situation in Skyway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX). This app is available for Android users.

Also read: Everything You Need to Know About the Violations Under Metro Manila's Single Ticketing System

Know the situation in expressways through the SMC Tollways traffic app

The app won't take too much of your phone's storage space as it's only 25 megabytes—that's almost 30x smaller than the Facebook mobile app. That's because the only function of this app is to tell you the traffic situation in the highways. All you need is internet access so you can check the latest update on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the app, you can choose among these three views:

System view: a simple northbound and southbound lane view of the Southern Tollways and TPLEX. Clicking each arrow—colored green for light, yellow for moderate and red for heavy—will show when the traffic situation was monitored. This view also show where the nearest gas stations are from the entrypoints and exits.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Map view: This one is the more flexible view as you can zoom in or out of the actual map and you can see the surrounding areas, unlike the other two views. Here, you can choose to see just the northbound lane, the southbound lane, or both with the options at the bottom left of the screen.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Line view: No map, no frills, all text. The line view goes straight to the point by listing down all the entrypoints and exits and whether the traffic condition there is light, moderate or heavy. Covered by the line view are the Skyway Stage 3, Skyway (At-Grade), Skyway (Elevated), NAIAX, SLEX, STAR, and TPLEX.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can refresh the app manually by pressing the refresh button at the top-right side of the app.

SMC Tollways is available for download in the Google Play Store.

Also read: Live the Life of a Jeepney Driver in This Viral Game by Two Old Classmates