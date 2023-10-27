News + Explainer Mobility

Heads Up: PNR Has Additional Stops in Some Cemeteries for Undas Week

Expect nine flag stops on top of PNR's existing routes.

by Micah Avry Guiao
Published 14 hours ago 14 hours ago
pnr train
PHOTO BY Wikimedia Commons

(SPOT.ph) To prepare for the surge in commuters during Undas week, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) will be having nine additional stops in locations with cemeteries nearby.

PNR trains will make flag stops in Bato, Candelaria, Espeleta, Hermosa, Lourdes Old, Matacon, OAS, Sampaloc and Sta. Ana from October 31 to November 2. This is on top of the PNR's existing routes.

Hangad po ng PNR ang ligtas at komportableng byahe ng mga pasahero ngayong panahon ng Eleksyon at Undas. Ipinapaalala rin po natin sa publiko na sumunod sa ipinatutupad na seguridad sa mga istasyon at flag stops, maging sa loob ng tren upang hindi maantala ang inyong mga biyahe,” PNR General Manager Jeremy Regino said.

PNR will also be setting up help desks at various stations to guide passengers.

Also read: Your Undas Guide to Road Closures and Alternate Routes in Metro Manila

Additional PNR stops for Undas 2023

pnr train
PHOTO BY Facebook/Philippine National Railways

Here are the cemeteries with additional PNR stops:

Bato

  • Bato Public Cemetery in Valenzuela City

Candeleria (between Tiaong and Candelaria)

  • San Pedro Bautista Memorial Park in Quezon
  • Haven Crest Memorial Park 

Espeleta (between Sucat and Alabang)

  • San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Cemetery in Muntinlupa City

Hermosa (between 5th Avenue and Solis)

  • Chinese Cemetery in Manila

Lourdes Old 

  • Nabua Catholic Cemetery in Camarines Sur

Matacon 

  • Libon Catholic Cemetery in Albay
  • Dycoco Memorial Park in Albay

OAS 

  • OAS Catholic Cemetery in Albay

Sampaloc 

  • Gainza Public Cemetery Chapel in Camarines Sur

Sta. Ana (between San Pablo and Tiaong)

  • Eternal Glory Memorial Park in Laguna

Also read: No Alcohol, No Cards: Undas 2023 Reminders for Manila North, South Cemeteries

