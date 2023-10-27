Flying Out for Undas? These Tips Will Help You Breeze Through Airport Security

(SPOT.ph) Flying can be stressful, moreso when it’s during a week-long holiday like Undas this year. To avoid inconveniences while going through airport security, the Office for Transportation Security on Friday, October 27 offered tips for traveling passengers—from what to bring to what you need to do once you're at the terminal.

Expect to see more passengers flock to the airport starting this weekend. Remember that October 30 (Monday) is also a special non-working day for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, while November 1 (Wednesday) and November 2 (Thursday) are also non-working days for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively.

Some tips to help you breeze through airport security

Make sure your bag has no potentially prohibited items. If unsure whether the item—tripod, powerbank, or even crutches—is prohibited via carry-on or checked-in, you may visit the OTS’ Prohibited Items List.

Ensure you have no dangerous goods in your bag. This includes common items used everyday which may seem harmless but due to its physical and chemical properties, can be dangerous when transported by air. This includes liquids, aerosol, and gels like water and soap, shaving foams and deodorant sprays.

If you intend to bring liquids, using a transparent resealable bag can help speed up the security process. Just place these items in the resealable bag so security screening officers can easily identify and check them. Remember the rule: liquid containers in the carry-on bag must not exceed 100mL and must be placed in a resealable transparent bag measuring one liter.

Travel light and wear comfortable clothes when traveling. You may still be asked to remove your footwear in some cases.

Head to the airport several hours before your scheduled flight. For domestic travels, be at the airport at least two hours before, and at least three hours for international travels.

Large electronic devices like laptops and tablets will be subjected to separate screening so make sure it’s easy to take out of your bag.

At the security screening checkpoint, place your items in trays. Make sure valuable items such as your jewelries, mobile phones, watches, keys, and the likes are inside your bag before you walk through the metal detector.

At the check-in counter, present your ticket and submit all items for check-in. Make sure your carry-on bag has no liquid containers of more than 100mL as you will be forced to leave it behind.

And for the final security screening checkpoint, you will be asked again to remove all metallic and non-metallic objects. Larger electronic devices will be subjected to separate screening too. At the full body scan, you will be asked to raise both hands above your head and wait for three to five seconds for an image scan. Once cleared, you may retrieve your personal items from the conveyor belt.