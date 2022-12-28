Your Income Tax in 2023 Will Be Lower as Scheduled Under The TRAIN Law

(SPOT.ph) Your personal income tax will go down further starting January 2023, pursuant to the TRAIN law from five years ago that sought to ease the burden on the middle class. The new tax schedule released by the government is welcome news as Filipinos recover from a high stress and high inflation Christmas season.

It will be the first tax cut since the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law took effect at the start of 2018. "The TRAIN law adjusted personal income taxes and fixed the inequity of our tax system. We want our taxpayers to reap the fruits of their labor while enabling them to contribute their fair share to national development," said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

BIR tax schedule starting January 1, 2023

Here is the state of your personal income tax schdule for 2023, based on data from the Department of Finance, which includes the Bureau of Internal Revenue or BIR.

Here is the old tax schedule from the BIR.

Under the new tax schedule, those earning no more than P250,000 annually are still exempt from tax.

Those earning more than P250,000 but no more than P400,000 will pay 15% (instead of 20%) of the excess over PHP250,000.00.

Those earning more than P400,000 but no more than P800,000 will pay P22,500 (instead of P30,000) plus 20% (instead of 25%) of the excess over P400,000.

Those earning more than P800,000 but no more than P2,000,000 will pay P102,500 (instead of P130,000) plus 25% (instead of 30%) of the excess over P800,000.

Those earning more than P2,000,000 but no more than P8,000,000 will pay P402,500 (instead of P490,000) plus 30% (instead of 32%) of the excess over P2,000,000.