Using Coins as Payment Is Accepted Only Up to a Certain Amount, BSP Says

(SPOT.ph) Don't know what to do with all the coins you've kept at home for a rainy day? Here's some good news: You can pay for goods and services using coins alone and that it should be accepted—as long as it won't exceed P2,000.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday, July 18 said that it increased the legal tender limit on the use of Philippine coins per transaction in the central bank's aim to promote its circulation in the country. So yes, you are highly encouraged to bring those coins weighing down your purses and bags to establishments like supermarkets to pay for your goods.

Now, you can pay as much as P2,000 using just coins instead of the previous P1,000 limit for P1, P5, P10 and P20 coins.

For centavos—from 1-sentimo to 25-sentimo—the limit is up to P200 from the previously announced P100.

Why using Philippine coins for payment is important

The central bank has been encouraging the public to use coins to avoid artificial coin shortages. More coins circulating in the system means lower production cost needed to mint more coins, it said earlier.

Still don't want to use your coins as payment? Another option is to turn it into GCash credit or SM shopping vouchers through the BSP's Coin Deposit Machine.

