Track and Plan Your Spending Wisely With the Help of This AI-Powered App

(SPOT.ph) Want an easier way to track all your withdrawals, deposits and spendings without you having to analyze the numbers? Here's a bit of good news from BPI: Its new mobile app is equipped with a feature to aid account holders track expenses and monitor all transactions with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Track and Plan feature has personalized smart insights for your account, so you can check, say, how much you've cashed in on GCash this month and how it compares to your activities in previous months. Through this, you can check how your monthly budget is faring without going overboard.

Also read: Heads Up, BPI Users: A New Mobile App Is Here

BPI app's Track and Plan feature

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

No need to download a separate mobile app for financial insights—more than one million users of the new BPI app can get vital money information straight from the app.

Monitor similar withdrawals

The app will alert you if you have possible duplicate withdrawals. If it's a suspicious or unusual transaction, there's a button on the app giving you a direct line to customer service.

Track changes in your deposits

As you use it more, it can tell you the changes in the deposits. For instance, was it higher or lower than the previous month?

Review your monthly transactions

Feel like you've been cashing in more on GCash? You can monitor your digital transactions for the entire month here.

Get reminders on what to do

No need to set an alarm on when you should deposit to your savings or checking account as it will remind you of it in-app. It an also find you opportunities to invest your money by telling you of your average monthly spending and how much funds you have left over.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Also read: Attention GCash Users: You Will Soon Be Charged for Cashing In via These Banks



