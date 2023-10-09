Can't Access GCash? Here's What's Happening

(SPOT.ph) Having difficulties accessing mobile wallet GCash? Intermittent service hounds the e-wallet app on on Monday, October 9 but don’t worry as your funds are safe, it said in a Facebook post.

“#gcash” is the Philippines’ top trending topic in X (formerly called Twitter) on Monday afternoon as some users reported they were unable to transfer funds or pay bills.

Also read: Here's How to Get Your Own GCash Visa Card

GCash said it is working on resolving the issue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“You may be experiencing intermittent access to some of our services. Please bear with us as we’re working on getting them back up as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“We will post another update for you soon. Meanwhile, rest assured that your funds are safe.“

If you want to at least check if your funds remain untouched, here’s a workaround you can try.

In case of any issues, GCash said you may submit a ticket here.

Read more: Psst, Here's a Way to Load Up Your GCash via BPI, UnionBank for Free



