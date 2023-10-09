News + Explainer Money

Can't Access GCash? Here's What's Happening

"Please bear with us."

by Pia Regalado
6 hours ago
gcash app
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Having difficulties accessing mobile wallet GCash? Intermittent service hounds the e-wallet app on on Monday, October 9 but don’t worry as your funds are safe, it said in a Facebook post. 

“#gcash” is the Philippines’ top trending topic in X (formerly called Twitter) on Monday afternoon as some users reported they were unable to transfer funds or pay bills.

GCash said it is working on resolving the issue

GCash trending
PHOTO BY Screenshot/X
“You may be experiencing intermittent access to some of our services. Please bear with us as we’re working on getting them back up as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“We will post another update for you soon. Meanwhile, rest assured that your funds are safe.“

If you want to at least check if your funds remain untouched, here’s a workaround you can try.

In case of any issues, GCash said you may submit a ticket here.

