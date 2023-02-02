Seeing Jose Rizal on a P150 Bill? The BSP Says It's Fake

(SPOT.ph) Limited editions Philippine coins and bills featuring new colors or important figures in history are fun to look at—except when they're fake. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on February 2 informed the public that it has not releases a 150-peso bill bearing the image of national hero Jose Rizal and reiterated that the image circulating online is fake.

In case you get your hands on a unique-looking bill that otherwise can't be found in your wallet, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) advises checking the currency's legitimacy by taking note of any announcements on the central bank's social media and official channels.

Are all 150-peso Jose Rizal bills fake?

The central bank frequently releases commemorative notes or coins, usually featuring native animals or influential Filipinos in celebration of milestone events.

Most of these don't actually enter circulation and are sold as collector's items for a higher price than the denomination, like that one time the BSP sold P125 gold coins in 2022 to celebrate the 125th death anniversary of Rizal.

There are some limited coins that get circulated as legal tender, such as the P1 coin for Rizal in 2011 for his 150th birthday. At that time, there were 10 million pieces released in circulation that can be used to pay for anything.

Got your hands on a fake bank note or coin? You can report persons involved in the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit Philippine currency to the BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group at pcig@bsp.gov.ph.