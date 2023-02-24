Malacañang Clarifies: February 25 Is A Regular Working Day

(SPOT.ph) President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. declared Friday, February 24 a special non-working day for the anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, giving Filipinos a surprise long weekend. But not everyone will have a long weekend, as the announcement meant Saturday, February 25 becomes a regular working day, according to the Official Gazette, the official journal of the Philippines.

Confused? This only means that those who have work or classes on Saturday may be required to show up at work or in class, unless the school or workplace announces otherwise.

"Consistent with the holidays moved in furtherance of holiday economics as contained in Proclamation No. 90 dated November 11, 2022, February 24, 2023 has been declared a special non-working holiday to mark the Edsa anniversary in lieu of February 25, 2023 (a regular working day) but without diminishing the latter's significance," the Official Gazette said in a Facebook post.

In Proclamation No. 167, it wasn't immediately clear if February 24 was an additional special non-working day on top of February 25 holiday to celebrate the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary, which marks the toppling of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, the incumbent president's father.

The holiday was moved to allow Filipinos to have "a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics."

February 24 holiday pay rules

February 24 is a special non-working day, meaning the "no work, no pay" rules apply, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

If an employee reports for work on that day, they will be paid an additional 30% of their regular pay, which adds up to 130% for the day.

Any overtime work should be compensated with an additional 30% of their hourly rate on the day.

If the special non-working day happens to fall on a day off, workers should be paid an additional 50% of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work is met with an additional 30% of their hourly rate.