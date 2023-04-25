It's Official: SIM Registration Is Extended

(SPOT.ph) UPDATE: President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. approves the 90-day extension of the SIM registration after the April 26 deadline, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said on Tuesday, giving subscribers more time to register their numbers and avoid deactivation.

With about 80% of SIMs registered, the DICT believes the 90-day extension would be enough for other SIM users to fulfill the requirements needed to register their numbers, Secretary Ivan John Uy said in a press briefing after a meeting with Marcos. Under the SIM Registration Law, registration period can be extended for 120 more days.

"Within that 90-day period, we urge our kababayans to take advantage of this extension to register the SIM cards," Uy said.

"This is the last chance, the law actually has our hands tied. We are only allowed to do this extension once."

Globe and Smart have been calling for its extension since April 12, citing its customers' need to get the required government IDs and to give more time for the marginalized sectors and those in disadvantaged areas to register.

Refusing or failing to register the SIM for any reason will result in its deactivation plus fines.



SIM registration has been open since December 27, initially giving subscribers 180 days to register their numbers. It is said to curb the proliferation of spam texts flooding the inboxes.

For Uy, it seemed like Filipinos weren't taking the deadline seriously. To address this, he said the DICT would be exploring options to "incentivize" other SIM holders by gradually reducing services during the 90-day extension.

"Let's say after 60 days, you will lose access to your Facebook accounts or to your TikTok accounts but you can still use your phone, you can still call, you can still text, and then after a certain period, you will lose your outgoing calls so that way ramdam n'yo ano effect na hindi kayo nagpaparehistro so eventually, once we reach the 90-day period, you will lose completely all services to all your SIM card."

"So 'yung matitigas ang ulo, they wanted some convincing whether we're serious or not, makakatikim sila ng itong mga 'incentives' namin."

"Those who do not register will lose all services. They will lose their number, they will lose access to their SIM card meaning they cannot call, they cannot receive calls, they cannot text, they will also lose access to their e-wallets and whatever financial services that are linked to their SIM cards. I urge the public really to register quickly."

While telcos called for an extension, several groups asked the Supreme Court to declare the SIM Registration law as unconstitutional and to "destroy data already gathered" as it “tramples upon zones of privacy and sweeps away all protections guaranteed by the Constitution against unreasonable searches and seizures.” SC junked the petition on the same day Marcos green-lit the extension.

"The DICT reiterates that the SIM Registration Act places primacy on the fundamental rights of Filipinos and is replete with safeguards to ensure the confidentiality and security of user data," the DICT said.