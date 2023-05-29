This Province Enforces a Liquor Ban During Storms, Other Calamities

(SPOT.ph) Did you know that in Isabela, a liquor ban is in place whenever there are tropical cyclones with at least signal no. 1 strength? It's in effect now that Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) brings rain over the province this Monday, May 29.

Under Isabela's liquor ban, it's illegal to drink, buy, sell, or gift any "intoxicating beverages" before, during, and after tropical cyclones and other emergencies as alcohol affects their alertness, which is essential to survival.

"It is a proven fact that alcohol intoxication clouds the reasoning and diminishes the overall mobility of affected individuals, thereby putting them at greater risk to potential danger, especially in times of emergencies where their alertness and sound judgment are necessary for survival," the ordinance said.

If you're in Isabela when there are tropical cyclones (or any calamities for that matter), it's best to postpone your drinking session. Take note that informants could be watching you—after all, they will get rewarded for telling on violators.

What Isabela province says about the liquor ban during tropical cyclones

The liquor ban known as the "Isabela Comprehensive Liquor Ban Ordinance of 2020" has been in place since 2011. The second largest province in the country is situated in the northeastern part of Luzon, bordered by the Philippine Sea on its east. Its location makes it susceptible to typhoons and other calamities like tsunamis and earthquakes, it said.

Under the resolution, drinking, buying, selling, and distributing intoxicating beverages—or any beverage that contains alcohol which, if consumed, could result in intoxication—are not allowed during the following scenarios:

In localities where signal no. 1 is raised by the state weather bureau PAGASA

In localities where a supertyphoon is projected to land within 48 hours based on PAGASA's forecast

In localities experiencing or expected to experience severe flooding as determined by the local government or other authorities

In areas where the province experienced "considerable loss or damage" from earthquakes

In the municipalities of Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, and Dinapigue in case a tsunami warning is issued by authorities or if a tsunami occurs in these areas as determined by the local government or other authorities

In areas where the province experiences civil unrest or "mass hostility"

In localities or the entire province if placed under a state of emergency or other declarations covering Isabela, to last until the declaration has been lifted

In other circumstances in which the local government deems it necessary

Penalties, incentives under Isabela's liquor ban

If a person is found under the influence of an intoxicating beverage or purchased intoxicating beverages during a liquor ban, they will face a penalty of P2,000.

If they fail to pay the fine within seven days from the day they were apprehended, the penalty will be increased to P3,000 or an imprisonment of three months, or possibly both.

For business establishments or persons that offered, sold, or allowed the drinking of intoxicating beverages on their premises, there will be a fine of P4,000.

If they fail to pay within seven days from the day they were apprehended, the fine will increase to P5,000 or an imprisonment of six months, or both, depending on the court. It's also possible to have their business permit canceled.

So what happens to those fines? Half of it goes to the apprehending office or LGU, 40% goes to the province, and 10% goes to the informant. Yes, the person who may provide information, including the names of violators, to any enforcing officer.

For more information, you may read the entire ordinance here.

