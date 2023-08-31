WalangPasok in Metro Manila on September 1 Due to Habagat, Three Cyclones

(SPOT.ph) Malacañang suspends classes in all levels and government work in Metro Manila on Friday, September 1 due to heavy rains.

The southwest monsoon or Habagat, enhanced by three other cyclones in and outside of the Philippine area of responsibility, dumped rains in Metro Manila on Thursday, August 31, flooding the streets that prompted local government units to declare suspension of classes at dawn.

"The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," Memorandum Circular No. 30, released this Thursday read.

Agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services and other disaster preparedness response, and other vital services will continue with its operations, the memo said.

Also read: Habagat, Explained: Why They're Dangerous Like Typhoons

Work, class suspension in Metro Manila due to heavy rains

The southwest monsoon or Habagat is stirred by Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name Haikui) and Severe Tropical Storm Kirogi, which is outside PAR also slightly enhancing it and dumping rains over the western portion of Luzon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is seen to continue for the next three days, PAGASA said.

Even without wind signals, the enhanced habagat will bring gusty winds over these areas, especially its coastal and mountainous areas exposed to winds:

From Thursday to Friday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Saturday: Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

More details to follow.