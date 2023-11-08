Reminder: There's No Work on the Last Monday of the Month

(SPOT.ph) If the holidays of early November are not enough to de-stress your burnt-out selves, another long weekend is upon us towards the end of the month. A quick reminder: November 27 (Monday) is a regular holiday. This is in celebration of Bonifacio Day, which is traditionally held on November 30.

What is the history of Bonifacio Day:

Bonifacio Day is a national holiday in the Philippines, commemorating Andres Bonifacio, one of the country's national heroes. He was the founder and eventual Supremo of the Katipunan, a secret society that triggered the Philippine Revolution of 1896 against the Spanish Empire. It is celebrated every November 30, the birth anniversary of the hero.

Since 1901, Bonifacio's birthday has been celebrated by civic organizations. By 1920, Senator Lope K. Santos filed a bill to declare November 30 a holiday. In 1921, the governor-general approved the bill as Act No. 2946. The law did not name Bonifacio and added November 30 to the list of holidays listed in Act No. 2711. In time, it became a holiday to commemorate all Filipino heroes; this persisted even when a separate National Heroes' Day holiday was declared in 1931.

In 1942, November 30 was declared as National Heroes' Day. In 1952, President Elpidio Quirino separated National Heroes' Day and Bonifacio Day by an executive order. Unlike Rizal Day, which is held on the death anniversary of José Rizal, Bonifacio Day is celebrated on his birth date. This is because of the controversial events on which Bonifacio was executed by his fellow revolutionaries during the time of the Philippine Revolution.

Why November 27 is Bonifacio Day for 2023:

On November 9, 2022, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. released Proclamation No. 90, which declared the regular holidays and special (non-working) days for 2023. This effectively amends any announcements in Proclamation No. 42, citing that "there is a need to adjust these holidays according to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."

Included in the proclamation is Bonifacio Day, which is observed as a regular holiday on November 30 of each year. Since the day falls on a Thursday in 2023, it has been moved to the Monday nearest the date, which is November 27. November 27, 2023, is a non-working holiday, while November 30 is a working day.

How much you should get paid if you work on Bonifacio Day, a regular holiday:

In an advisory signed by Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma on October 12, the Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers to observe proper payment of wages for workers reporting to work on declared holidays in October and November.

For November 27, specifically, employers who will not report to work will receive 100% of their daily wage since it is a regular holiday (basic wage x 100%). If you come to work on a regular holiday, you should be paid 200% of your daily wage for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200%). If you work overtime on that Monday, you should be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Additional rules include working on a regular holiday that happens to fall on your rest day, which requires that you be paid an additional 30 percent of your basic wage of 200 percent or (basic wage x 200% x 130%); and overtime work on a regular holiday that should also be your rest day, which requires payment of an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on the said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Work done on November 30 shall be computed based on working day rates since it is no longer a regular holiday.

