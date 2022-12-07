Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Camarines Norte, Felt in Metro Manila

(SPOT.ph) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off Vinzons, Camarines Norte at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Phivolcs said as it warned of possible aftershocks.

Intensity II was felt in Quezon City after the temblor struck Vinzons, some 350 kilometers away, at a depth of one kilometer.

Where the earthquake was felt

Instrumental intensities, or the recorded intensity of an earthquake based on the accelerometer, were also felt in the following areas:

Intensity V - Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV - Daet, Camarines Norte; Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon

Intensity III - Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II - Tabaco, Albay; Dingalan, Aurora; Batangas City, Batangas; Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Sagnay, Camarines Sur; Carmona, Cavite; Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Pangasinan; Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Tanay, Rizal

Intensity I - Legazpi City, Albay; Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Ternate, Cavite; Candon, Ilocos Sur; Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna; Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila; Mapanas, Northern Samar; San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon; Angono, Morong, Antipolo, Cainta, Rizal

What to do after an earthquake

Expect aftershocks

Aftershocks are often smaller than the first mainshock (largest shock), but that doesn't mean they're less dangerous. If you evacuated to a safer spot during the earthquake, stay put in case of aftershocks. Keep in mind that they are known to occur up to 10 days after a large quake.

Be wary of falling objects

When the quaking stops, check for debris or objects that might have fallen loose. Also be careful of falling objects when opening cabinet doors or cupboards.

Check for injuries

Once things have calmed down, check for obvious injuries and administer first aid if capable. Do not attempt to move a heavily injured person unless they are in danger of further injuries. Seek medical help when needed.

Check for hazards

Damaged wiring can cause fires, so shut down main power sources. If power goes out, avoid using candles or other fire-based sources for light—check for possible gas leaks first. In case of leaks, open all windows and doors; leave immediately; and report to authorities.

Stay out of damaged structures

Damaged structures might collapse, so stay out and away from them to avoid injuries. Cracked roadways should also be avoided.

Follow the emergency plan provided in your location

Your workplace, school, or building is likely to have an emergency plan. Stick to it and follow the person in charge. - with report from Kevyn Tapnio