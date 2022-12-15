News + Explainer What's New

ICYDK, Voter Registration is Available at Robinsons Malls Starting December 17

Under Comelec's Register Anywhere Program.

by Pia Regalado
8 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Haven't registered yet as a voter? Robinsons Malls will accept registrations starting December 17 under Comelec's Register Anywhere Program so registrants can avoid long lines and late sign ups.

Robinsons Malls will kick off its pilot satellite registration at Robinsons Galleria in EDSA-Ortigas and at Robinsons Manila in Ermita, said Robinsons Land Corporation. Mall registrations will be held every Saturdays and Sundays until January 22, 2023, Comelec said.

Also read: Voter Registration Resumes this December, Here's What You Need to Know

Voter registration at Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Malls and Comelec partnership
PHOTO BY Comele/Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Robinsons Malls will also open more voter registration venues in over 40 malls nationwide as Comelec prepares for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, said Robinsons Land Corporation.

Aside from Robinsons Malls, would-be voters can also register in SM Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, and SM South Mall.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Voter Registration Comelec Robinsons Malls
Explore Spot.ph
topicFood DeliverytopicCakestopicCebu GuidestopicDiscovertopicMust-see SpacestopicShopping
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories