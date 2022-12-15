ICYDK, Voter Registration is Available at Robinsons Malls Starting December 17

(SPOT.ph) Haven't registered yet as a voter? Robinsons Malls will accept registrations starting December 17 under Comelec's Register Anywhere Program so registrants can avoid long lines and late sign ups.

Robinsons Malls will kick off its pilot satellite registration at Robinsons Galleria in EDSA-Ortigas and at Robinsons Manila in Ermita, said Robinsons Land Corporation. Mall registrations will be held every Saturdays and Sundays until January 22, 2023, Comelec said.

Voter registration at Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Malls will also open more voter registration venues in over 40 malls nationwide as Comelec prepares for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, said Robinsons Land Corporation.

Aside from Robinsons Malls, would-be voters can also register in SM Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, and SM South Mall.

