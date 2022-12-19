Spellcheck: Whoa or Woah? Dictionary.com Issues "Major" Clarification

(SPOT.ph) Whoa! Turns out, there's a proper spelling to the interjection of surprise and it's not woah, according to Dictionary.com which settled the debate on the popular slang in a "major announcement" on Twitter.

Correct answer: It's whoa, as it's the much older spelling compared to woah, which emerged later and is considered more informal, Dictionary.com said. Don't be confused: Both are acceptable and mean the same thing, it's just that whoa is the standard and woah is a newer, alternate spelling.

Dictionary.com defines whoa as an interjection used to command an animal, especially a horse, to stop, to tell a person to stop, wait, or slow down.

Just like wow and other interjections, whoa can also be used as is or at the beginning of a sentence expressing surprise, wonder, pleasure, or excitement, the online dictionary said.

History of whoa and woah

The spelling clarification all boiled down to when it was first used.

Whoa was used since at least the late 1400s, believed to be a variant to the word ho, an expression used to stop horses. Whoa became more generally used to express excitement or surprise by 1800s.

Woah, on the other hand, is said to have emerged from online message boards in the 1980s and is associated with digital communications. It is generally more used in social media, texts, and memes where nonstandard spellings are used.

The 500-year time difference between the older whoa and the newer woah is what sets the standard and what is considered the more formal spelling.

So be free to use the both terms as you will, just remember that when it comes down to formality, the h comes just after w, not at the end.