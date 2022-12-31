Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies at 95, Vatican Spokesperson Says

Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday, December 31 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.

Pope Benedict was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the papal throne, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and out-of-touch with its global flock.

Although he had good relations with his successor, Pope Francis, Benedict's continued presence inside the Vatican, however discreet, further polarized the Church ideologically.

Conservatives alarmed by Francis' progressive moves looked to Benedict, who assigned himself the title "pope emeritus," as the guardian of tradition.

He several times had to get the word out to adoring nostalgics who pined for his pontificate, telling them via visitors: "There is one pope, and it is Francis".

A piano-playing professor and formidable theologian, Benedict was by his own admission a weak leader who struggled to impose himself on the opaque Vatican bureaucracy and stumbled from one crisis to another during his eight-year reign.

He shocked the world and even his closest aides on Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced in Latin he was stepping down, telling a gathering of cardinals that he was too old and frail to lead an institution with more than 1.2 billion members.

It was always going to be tough following in the shoes of his charismatic predecessor Pope John Paul, who died in 2005, and the German-born Benedict acknowledged his difficulties in an emotional farewell at his last general audience.

"There were moments of joy and light, but also moments that were not easy ... there were moments ... when the seas were rough and the wind blew against us and it seemed that the Lord was sleeping," he told a gathering of more than 150,000 people.

The Seat of St. Peter was declared vacant on February 28, 2013, when Benedict took up residence at the papal summer retreat at Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, while cardinals from around the world gathered in the Vatican to choose his successor.

In the 18 days between the time he announced his resignation and the day he stepped down, Benedict and his aides structured the office of "pope emeritus," chose his title and decided that he would continue to wear a white cassock, albeit a slightly modified one.

Some in the Church balked, saying he preemptively left his successor's hands tied. They said he should have returned to being a cardinal or even a simple priest dressed in black.

Several months after the election of Pope Francis on March 13, Benedict moved into a converted convent on the Vatican grounds to live out his final years.

He spent his time praying, reading playing the piano and receiving friends. He appeared in public only a handful of times, usually for major Church ceremonies.

But his missives and utterances, the latter sometimes relayed to the outside world by those who visited him, sometimes caused controversy.

One such occasion was in April, 2019, when, in an essay for a Church magazine in his native Germany, he blamed the sexual abuse crisis on the effect of the sexual revolution of the 1960s, homosexual cliques in seminaries and what he called a general collapse in morality.

Critics called his reasoning flawed and accused him of trying to shift the blame away from the hierarchy of the institutional Church. But it was music to the ears of conservatives, who rallied to his defence.

An uncompromising conservative on social and theological issues, Benedict quite literally cloaked himself in tradition, often donning fur-trimmed capes and red shoes in his public appearances -- a stark contrast to the more humble, down-to-earth style of his successor, Pope Francis.

He repeatedly apologized for the Church's failure to root out sexual abuse of children by priests, but critics said he did too little and the efforts failed to stop a rapid decline in Church attendance in the West, especially in his native Europe.

He antagonized Muslims by seeming to compare Islam to violence and angered Jews by rehabilitating a Holocaust denier. The gaffes and missteps culminated in 2012 when leaked papers revealed corruption, intrigue and feuding within the Vatican.

The so-called "Vatileaks" case resulted in the arrest of his butler, Paolo Gabriele, who was convicted of handing secret documents to a journalist. Benedict later pardoned him.

Media speculated that the saga, which laid bare allegations of a lobby of homosexual clergy operating against the pope, might have pressured him to resign. Benedict himself insisted he stood down because he was 86 and was unable to make any more of the tiring international journeys that the job demanded.

In a book-long interview published in 2016, Benedict acknowledged that he sometimes struggled to take decisions but did not regard his papacy as a failure.

"One of my weak points is perhaps a lack of resolve in governing and in decision taking. In reality I am more of a professor, a person who reflects and meditates on spiritual questions," Benedict said in the book," Last Testament", by German journalist Peter Seewald.

"Practical government is not my strong point and that is certainly a weakness. But I cannot see myself as a failure."

Former pope Benedict's roots

He was born Joseph Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in the southern German village of Marktl, close to Austria.

As a teenager he was forcibly enrolled in the Hitler Youth during World War II and was briefly held by the allies as a prisoner of war, but he was never a member of the Nazi party.

"Neither Ratzinger nor any member of his family was a National Socialist," John Allen, a leading Church expert, wrote in a biography of Pope Benedict.

Seewald, the German biographer, told German magazine Die Zeit in 2016 that Benedict, found "serious" romance when he was a "good-looking young man".

"One of his fellow students told me that he had an effect on women, and vice versa. The decision in favour of celibacy was not easy for him," Seewald said.

He became a priest in 1951 and first gained attention as a liberal theological adviser at the Second Vatican Council, which opened in 1962 and led to a profound reform of the Church.

However, the Marxism and atheism of the 1968 student protests across Europe prompted him to become more conservative to defend the faith against growing secularism.

After stints as a theology professor and then archbishop of Munich, Ratzinger was appointed in 1981 head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the successor office to the Inquisition, where he earned the epithet "God's Rottweiler".

As pope, Benedict sought to show the world the gentler side of his nature, but he never achieved the "rock star" status of John Paul or appeared particularly comfortable in the job.

Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy. He ordered an official inquiry into abuse in Ireland, which led to the resignation of several bishops. But the Vatican's relations with once Catholic Ireland plummeted during his papacy, to the point that Dublin closed its embassy to the Holy See in 2011.

Victims demanded that he be investigated by the International Criminal Court but the Vatican said he could not be held responsible for the crimes of others and the court decided not to take up the case.

In September, 2013, he denied in a letter to Italian author Piergiorgio Odifreddi that he had hush up the scandals.

"As far as you mentioning the moral abuse of minors by priests, I can only, as you know, acknowledge it with profound consternation. But I never tried to cover up these things," he said.

The first German pope for 1,000 years, Benedict visited his homeland three times and confronted his country's dark past when he visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.

Calling himself "a son of Germany," he prayed and asked why God was silent when 1.5 million victims, most of them Jews, died there during World War II.

One trip to Germany also prompted the first major crisis of his pontificate. In a university lecture in 2006 he quoted a 14th century Byzantine emperor as saying Islam had only brought evil to the world and that it was spread by the sword.

After protests that included attacks on churches in the Middle East and the killing of a nun in Somalia, the pope said he regretted any misunderstanding the speech had caused.

In a move widely seen as conciliatory, he made a historic trip to predominantly Muslim Turkey later that year and prayed in Istanbul's Blue Mosque with the city's grand mufti.

The pope made a successful trip to the United States in 2008 where he apologized for the sexual abuse scandal, promised paedophile priests would have to go and comforted abuse victims.

But 2009 became an annus horribilis for Benedict as he made one misstep after another, probably caused by his solitary leadership style and failures among his Curia aides to properly prepare his decisions.

The Jewish world, and many Catholics, were outraged after he lifted the excommunication of four traditionalist bishops, one of whom was a notorious Holocaust denier. He later said the Vatican should have researched him better on the Internet.

Jews took offense again in December 2009 when he re-started the process of putting his wartime predecessor Pius XII, accused by some Jews of turning a blind eye to the Holocaust, back on the road to sainthood after a two-year pause for reflection.

The pope prompted international outrage in March 2009, telling reporters on a plane taking him to Africa that the use of condoms in the fight against AIDS only worsened the problem.

His Vatican appointments

At the Vatican, he preferred to appoint men he trusted blindly and some of his early appointments were questioned.

He chose Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who had worked with him for years in the Vatican's doctrinal office, to be Secretary of State even though Bertone had no diplomatic experience.

A close friend, Cologne Cardinal Joachim Meisner, revealed that he and several other cardinals had urged Benedict as early as 2009 to fire Bertone, but the pope steadfastly refused.

Bertone finally left office in October 2013, nearly eight months into Francis' papacy.

Benedict supported Christian unity but other religions criticised him in 2007 when he approved a document that re-stated the Vatican position that non-Catholic Christian denominations were not full churches of Jesus Christ.

However, he managed to overcome early tensions with Jews, when, in 2011, he dismissed allegations Jews were responsible for Christ's death, repudiating the concept of collective Jewish guilt that had haunted Christian-Jewish relations for centuries.

Under the German's meek demeanor lay a steely intellect ready to dissect theological works for their dogmatic purity and debate fiercely against dissenters.

After taking charge of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), he and Pope John Paul agreed that traditionally sound doctrine and theology had to be restored in the Church after a period of experimentation.

Ratzinger first turned his attention to the "liberation theology" popular in Latin America, ordering the one-year silencing in 1985 of Brazilian friar Leonardo Boff, whose writings were attacked for using Marxist ideas.

In the 1990s, Ratzinger also brought pressure against theologians, mostly in Asia, who saw non-Christian religions as part of God's plan for humanity.

A 2004 document by Ratzinger's office sternly denounced "radical feminism" as an ideology that undermined the family and obscured the natural differences between men and women.

Critics saw his papacy as a concerted drive to turn back the clock on reforms of the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council, which modernized the Church in sometimes turbulent ways.

Benedict upheld some Council decisions, such as its respect for the Jews and support for interfaith dialogue, but recast others to bring them more in line with traditional practices such as the Latin Mass and highly centralized Vatican rule.

One of the themes he often returned to was the threat of relativism, rejecting the concept that moral values were not absolute but relative to those holding them.

"We are moving towards a dictatorship of relativism, which does not recognize anything as definitive and has as its highest value one's own ego and one's own desires," he said in a homily at John Paul's funeral, which many believed convinced his brother cardinals to vote for him in the conclave that followed.

Benedict wrote three encyclicals -- the most important form of papal document.

His first, "Deus Caritas Est" (God is Love) in 2006, was about the various concepts of love, both erotic and spiritual.

The 2007 "Spe Salvi" (Saved by Hope), was an attack on atheism and an appeal to a pessimistic world to find strength in Christian hope. The 2009 Caritas in Veritate (Charity in Truth), called or a rethink of the way the world economy is run.

He spent his retirement in a convent within the sheltered walls of the Vatican City, only appearing in public at a handful of major church events, such as the start of the 2016 Holy Year.

Francis developed a warm relationship with the man who was once nicknamed "the Panzer Cardinal" and said often that it was like having a grandfather in the house.

"Every time I go to see him, I feel more so (like he is a grandfather)," Francis told reporters in 2019.

"I take him by the hand, and I let him speak. He speaks little … but with the same profundity as before. Benedict's problem is with his knees, not his head," Francis said.

"He has great sharpness. Listening to him speak, I become strong. I feel the nutrition coming up through the roots, and it helps me go forward."