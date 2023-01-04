WalangPasok in Manila on January 9 for Feast of the Black Nazarene

(SPOT.ph) Classes in public and private schools and work in local government are suspended in the city of Manila this Monday, January 9 for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, its mayor said Wednesday.

This is in consideration of millions of devotees expected to flock in the city for the physical activities this year, which includes the "Walk of Faith" in lieue of the traditional Traslacion due to the pandemic, according to the executive order signed by Mayor Honey Lacuna.

This will also give students a chance to participate in the religious activities, Lacuna said.

Liquor ban during the Feast of the Black Nazarene

A liquor ban will also be imposed from January 7 to 9, 2023 during the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. This prohibits drinking of liquor and other alcoholic drinks in public areas.





