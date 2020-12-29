LOOK: The Proposed Design for New NAIA Takes Inspiration From the Banaue Rice Terraces

In case you missed it, Megawide Construction Corporation on December 11 unveiled details of its planned rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The design borrows heavily from the aesthetic elements of the Banaue Rice Terraces. The company is spending roughly U.S. $3 billion to transform the aging airport into a modern one.

"We're not just rehabilitating an airport, we're creating a new symbol for the country," said Louie Ferrer, Megawide executive director for infrastructure development, in a statement.

Megawide's Other Airport

Megawide is renowned for its transformative work on another airport in the country, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. It is the country's second-largest airport. Megawide won numerous awards for the airport’s design.

Back in July, Megawide received original proponent status for its U.S. $3-billion proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as it readily stepped in to fill the vacuum when the "superconsortium" that was initially billed to work on the rehabilitation of Terminal 1 backed away from the project.

The superconsortium was initially composed of the Ayala family's AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Andrew Tan's Alliance Global Group Inc., the Aboitiz family's Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., the Gotianun family's Filinvest Development Corporation, the Gokongwei family's JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Lucio Tan's Asia's Emerging Dragon Corp., and Manny Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Investment Corp.

Megawide Under Investigation?

In the first week of December, Megawide was in hot water after reports surfaced about the company being probed by the National Bureau of Investigation for alleged violations of the Anti-Dummy Law.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said it was being threatened by "malicious attempts to bring down its reputation and credibility."

"These bitter efforts are attempting to further deny the Duterte Administration and the Filipino people a significant step towards national economic recovery," the company said.

Although Megawide did not directly mention the specific allegations, news reports said that the NBI's Anti-Fraud Division has uncovered evidence against Megawide and its foreign partner GMR of India, related to its joint venture corporation that designed and built the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA). That joint venture—the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation—was awarded a franchise to operate the MCIA for 25 years.

UPDATE by SPOT.ph (December 28, 2020): On December 15, the Manila International Airport Authority announced the revocation of the partnership of Megawide and GMR Infrastructure’s Original Proponent Status regarding its P109 billion proposal to rehabilitate and transform the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. In a statement, Megawide said that they are filing a motion for reconsideration regarding the proposal. The company added that they "complied with all requirements and interpretations of the government for its unsolicited proposal" and that "there are no justifiable grounds to deny the Filipino people a transformed NAIA."

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made by the editors.

