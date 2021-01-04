Senator Tito Sotto Disses Anime, Files Time-Traveling Bill to Save ABS-CBN

Senate President Tito Sotto has filed a bill seeking to renew the ABS-CBN Corporation's franchise for another 25 years. "I noticed TV stations have been replacing their news programs with Animes. It means competition is absent and mediocrity is creeping in because of the absence of a strong competitor like ABS-CBN," Sotto said.

ABS-CBN has been off the air since May 2020. In July of the same year, the House of Representatives rejected its application for a new license. So it wouldn't be farfetched to wonder: How likely is it that this bill would end up being anything but a farce?

The senator posted photos of the bill's first and last pages on his official Facebook pages. The filing date for the bill was marked as January 4, 2021, 3:43 p.m., but the last page states the bill "seeks to renew the franchise of ABS CBN Corporation granted under Republic Act No. 7966, which is set to expire in March 2020". We're no experts at the legislative process, but we'd say it's safe to assume senate bills can't go back in time. At the very least, shouldn't important documents filed with official channels be checked and triple-checked for typos or mistakes?

Since its closure, the shuttered broadcaster has cut back on its staff and began airing some of its shows on Zoe TV 11, rebranded A2Z.

This story originally appeared on Reportr.World. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.

