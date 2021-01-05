A Peek at Christine Dacera's Graduation Post Shows Someone Who Wanted to "Always Serve the People"

(SPOT.ph) The death of 23-year-old Christine Dacera—allegedly a rape-slay at the hands of several men during a New Year's Eve party—has resparked discussion on rape culture and victim-blaming in the Philippines. But Dacera's name is not just another entry in the long list of the wronged, she was more than that.

In 2017, Dacera took to Facebook to celebrate her graduation from the University of the Philippines Mindanao, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and a Major in Media Arts. A read-through of her post shows someone who was truly a proud "Iskolar ng Bayan" and much more.

In her own words, Dacera explained that she doubted herself at the start of her college career. She didn't feel like she had what it takes to be a student of the premier state university, much less that she even made it through the University of the Philippines (UP) entrance exams—"But heck no, UP made her realize she's more than that."

"UP taught me a lot of things that made me who I am today," she wrote. "But one thing is for sure, I will continue the university's legacy to always, and always serve the people."

Dacera then added that if she could repeat her college life, she certainly would. She even added a cheeky "Everyone who knew me well would know that was the greatest years of my life, am I right?"

"You see, not everyone would understand how a marvelous blessing it is to experience the UP Education, and for that, I will forever be grateful and humbled," she wrote.

"More than just a headline"

Dacera, who established herself as a performing artist during her college years, then went on to become a flight attendant for Philippine Airlines. Her last flight was on December 28, 2020, based on a post on her social media pages.

Amid the many calls her death ignited were reminders from friends and families that yes, she was a real person. "[Dacera] was more than just a headline or a cautionary tale. She is a real person, someone we love," wrote Jamie Therese Tejada Gundaya, Dacera's college friend in a eulogy, as quoted by Reportr.World.

"We refuse to let the circumstances of her death define who she was in life—endlessly forgiving, sincere, hardworking, and excellent in everything she puts her heart to. A filial daughter, a loving sister, a model student, an inspiring dancer, and a reliable forever friend," continued Gundaya.

