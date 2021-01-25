News + Features What's New

10 Random Photos to Start Your Week: Arts and Crafts Edition

You might want to try these crafts for yourself, too.

A day ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link

(SPOT.ph) The almost-year-long quarantine has probably led you to make discoveries about yourself. It could be that you actually have the ability to cook something edible or that hopping on the dalgona coffee trend is a helpless case. Or you might have taken this time to dabble into some arts and crafts, which can be a welcome distraction from the chaos and noise both online and offline. Check out some of the artsy hobbies that these Spotters have gotten into in the last few months. Who knows, you might get some ideas for what to dabble in next!

These colorful resin pieces also serve as a Tic-Tac-Toe board. 
PHOTO BY Sarah Buendia
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
This sculpture is so realistic. 
PHOTO BY Alysse Asilo
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
We love those details on the letters—and the phrase couldn't be truer! 
PHOTO BY Paw Gascon
Can you tell the inspo behind this mural? 
PHOTO BY Noelle Perfecto
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
We're loving these monochrome watercolor flowers! 
PHOTO BY Mia Gallardo
A plant-parent project: How about repurposing a old basketball and turning it into a planter? 
PHOTO BY juan carlo Maala
Here's to experimenting ways to preserve flowers. This one in particular used silica and placed them in a container. 
PHOTO BY Dianne Suegay
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
A lot of you like scented candles, but there are some who went the extra mile...and made candles! 
PHOTO BY Lynn Lopez/@sunbirdcandles
This macrame tumbler bag will go places. 
PHOTO BY Criselda Carreon
Superb knitting skills! 
PHOTO BY Stephanie Jesena Novero
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Got some Random Photos?

For next week's edition of Random Photos, we are looking for pics of the place where your head is at...yes, we are taking those "Mentally, I'm here" posts literally. Share with us a photo you've taken (important) of a place you'd rather visit again and e-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and who knows, your photo might just make it into next week's batch!

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Tell us your #feels!

1
1
Total votes
View more stories tagged
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Random Photos Savvy Adventurer Staying In Ugc Crafts Team-00263
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories