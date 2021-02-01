Your Ex Drop By? Metro Manila Hit Coldest Temps Yet Yesterday

(SPOT.ph) What a way to enter the love month! Metro Manila temps went down to a bone-chilling 19.9 °C on the morning of Sunday, January 31—so if yesterday you suddenly remembered a certain someone who was equally as cold, well now you know what triggered the memory. The temperature was recorded by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration at their Quezon City Science Garden at 6 a.m, according to the Inquirer. The chilly temperature is so far the coldest to be recorded in Metro Manila this amihan!

We were earlier warned to break out the sweaters when the weather bureau forecasted minimal temps of 22 °C in January—but things are bound to get even chillier. The official forecast predicts a minimum temp of 20 °C and a maximum of 29 °C for the first week of February. And with winds from the Siberian tundras (a.k.a. the amihan) typically prevailing all the way to March, then it really does look like it's time to find a new S.O. to cuddle with.

Temps in the Mountain Province, meanwhile, are even colder than your ex's heart. In Atok, Benguet, frost was seen forming over vegetables as temps reached lows of 8 °C on January 31. Latest forecast predicts they will reach just 7 °C today, February 1.

The record-low 19.9 °C is still a tad warmer than 2020's record. The amihan brought temps down to 18.5 °C in Metro Manila on February 4, 2020 which means that you'd best get ready for even colder temps ahead!

